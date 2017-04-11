Debina Bonnerjee enjoys a cruise wedding with hubby Gurmeet in Barcelona. See pics and videos

TV actor Debina Bonnerjee, who gained popularity with shows like Chidiya Ghar and Ramayana, recently went on an exotic holiday where she celebrated with husband Gurmeet Choudhary.

Debina and Gurmeet on the cruise.

Debina and Gurmeet attended a cruise wedding in Barcelona and they enjoyed some romantic moments. They also visited Milan and have shared pictures from their beautiful trip.

“Gurmeet has always managed to give me priority at every function. Even when he is at work he calls me up and keeps on taking update. He is very much concerned about me and makes me feel special every day. Even he made our trip romantic in Barcelona. We are out cruising in Spain to Italy and his company is taking me to cloud nine,” Debina told Hindustan Times.

“I enjoyed a lot. So with my shopping I also got dresses, toys for my little ones. Gurmeet helps me pick up things for our kids,” she said.

Debina Bonnerjee recently turned singer with the song, Wajah Tum Ho which turned to be a great hit.

