 Debina Bonnerjee enjoys a cruise wedding with hubby Gurmeet in Barcelona. See pics and videos | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Debina Bonnerjee enjoys a cruise wedding with hubby Gurmeet in Barcelona. See pics and videos

TV actor Debina Bonnerjee, who gained popularity with shows like Chidiya Ghar and Ramayana, is enjoying an exotic holiday where she celebrates with husband Gurmeet Choudhary.

tv Updated: Apr 11, 2017 13:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonerjee and Gurmeet enjoy a cruise trip in Europe.

TV actor Debina Bonnerjee, who gained popularity with shows like Chidiya Ghar and Ramayana, recently went on an exotic holiday where she celebrated with husband Gurmeet Choudhary.

Debina and Gurmeet on the cruise.

Debina and Gurmeet attended a cruise wedding in Barcelona and they enjoyed some romantic moments. They also visited Milan and have shared pictures from their beautiful trip.

An ode to ❤️ #italy #cruise #fashion #white

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

Europe diaries 💋❤️❤️ #milano

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

“Gurmeet has always managed to give me priority at every function. Even when he is at work he calls me up and keeps on taking update. He is very much concerned about me and makes me feel special every day. Even he made our trip romantic in Barcelona. We are out cruising in Spain to Italy and his company is taking me to cloud nine,” Debina told Hindustan Times.

Love flows anywhere anytime #France #justgowiththeflow #dancemusic

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

“I enjoyed a lot. So with my shopping I also got dresses, toys for my little ones. Gurmeet helps me pick up things for our kids,” she said.

Boomerang fun 😂Styled by @ruchika_jalan

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

#feels #travelingram #France #marseille

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

Cruising together !! So good to meet up here. @tintin3012

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

Debina Bonnerjee recently turned singer with the song, Wajah Tum Ho which turned to be a great hit.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from tv

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you