Deepika Padukone lungi dances with James Corden as excited Vin Diesel cheers on

After making a recent appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Deepika Padukone has now debuted on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She was there with her co-star from xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Vin Diesel.

In a short clip shared by the show, Deepika is amused at Corden and Vin singing songs from Oliver Twist and discussing a possible Carpool Karaoke episode.

While the clip doesn’t show James interacting with Deepika a lot, a few GIFs shared on the show’s Twitter promise a lot of fun. Apparently, she ‘lungi dances’ with James using spare jackets and says that she wishes to be ‘a giant vacuum’, whatever that means.

There has never been a better use of @reggiewatts' jacket. Look at those moves! pic.twitter.com/21xIVzOb0r — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) January 19, 2017

.@deepikapadukone says she aspires to be a giant vacuum. We can relate. — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) January 19, 2017

With her appearance at Ellen and now on The Late Late Show, it is an exciting time to be Deepika Padukone right now. Vin knows what we are talking about:

