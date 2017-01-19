 Deepika Padukone lungi dances with James Corden as excited Vin Diesel cheers on | tv | Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone lungi dances with James Corden as excited Vin Diesel cheers on

tv Updated: Jan 19, 2017 14:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone ‘lungi dances’ with James using jackets and says that she wishes to be a giant vacuum, whatever that means. (Twitter)

After making a recent appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Deepika Padukone has now debuted on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She was there with her co-star from xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Vin Diesel.

In a short clip shared by the show, Deepika is amused at Corden and Vin singing songs from Oliver Twist and discussing a possible Carpool Karaoke episode.

While the clip doesn’t show James interacting with Deepika a lot, a few GIFs shared on the show’s Twitter promise a lot of fun. Apparently, she ‘lungi dances’ with James using spare jackets and says that she wishes to be ‘a giant vacuum’, whatever that means.

With her appearance at Ellen and now on The Late Late Show, it is an exciting time to be Deepika Padukone right now. Vin knows what we are talking about:

<