Deepika Singh on making a comeback after becoming a mother: I am waiting for one or two months

Actor Deepika Singh is enjoying maternal bliss after she had her son, Sohum, in May this year. However, she has already started working out to get back in shape before finalising a script to make a comeback.

“I am waiting for one or two more months before I get back to work, and trying that I reduce weight. I know that once I start working, I might not be able to give so much attention to my body. And anyway, the starting shift (of any show) requires 14 hours. I want to look good, and I am trying to do it,” says Deepika, who rose to fame after playing the role of Sandhya Rathi in the show Diya Aur Baati Hum.

She adds, “My fat level has increased, so I have to work on it, but it’s not my ultimate goal. As an actor I feel that acting is more important than physique.”

Deepika says that her son has become the centre of her world, but she doesn’t believe in pre-planning. “When I got Diya Aur Baati Hum, I didn’t know how long I was going to work. I just accept nature and circumstances and whatever comes my way. I am not someone who plans things in advance,” says the actor, who is married to director Rohit Raj Goyal.

The actor is confident that she will be able to get back to her work soon. “If I have started working out so early after delivering my child, I know that I will adapt to change in work very soon. I always had getting back to work on my mind, and have been slowly working towards it. The habit of acting is not going anywhere,” she shares.

