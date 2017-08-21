Despite being unwell, Kapil is making people laugh: Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently. Amid recent reports suggesting that he isn’t keeping well, it was also alleged that he kept many Bollywood stars waiting for hours and even cancelled a few shoots. Now, in an exclusive chat, comedian Chandan Prabhakar, Kapil’s childhood friend and fellow cast member on his show, reveals that Kapil’s health is not stable, and reports are being blown out of proportion.

“It’s true that of late, Kapil has been feeling weak, but people have assumed a lot more in their minds. Right now, the show is going on, and if he’s unwell, he cannot suddenly take the show off air. So he tries to perform, act and shoot. But if he faints on the set, it’s not his fault. Sadly that also becomes news,” says Chandan, who returned to the show after the much publicised in-flight brawl between Kapil and Sunil Grover, following which, many cast members including Sunil and Ali Asgar walked out of the show.

Some reports also suggested that Kapil has been depressed of late, which he denied in a recent interview. Agreeing with him, Chandan says, “Depression kuch nahi hota. Who says he is depressed? Have you ever seen a sign of depression on his face while he is on stage?”

Referring to frequent incidents of shoots being cancelled, Chandan says people start thinking a lot if such incidents are repeated. “Nobody knows what’s going in his [Kapil] life, and how, despite being so unwell, he is shooting. He won’t reveal to people on set that he is unwell, but is still working. Even in this situation, he is making people laugh. I salute him for that,” says Chandan.

He also totally rubbishes the reports that Kapil has made his guests wait. “He has never made anyone wait. He reaches the sets before anyone else,” says the comedian.

“That show belongs to Kapil Sharma, and not one person alone. If he is not there, the show cannot happen and that remains the truth,” says Chandan when asked if he would ever host the show in Kapil’s absence.”

