Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Delnaaz Irani, Namik Paul: TV celebs share their New Year resolutions

Be it about getting fitter or travelling more -- television personalities like Delnaaz Irani, Tejasswi Prakash and Vatsal Sheth and several other TV actors have resolved to make their New Year better.

Here are their plans:

Delnaaz Irani: I don’t believe in resolutions because I’ve been promising myself that I will lose weight and I’ve been the same for years. So now I have changed my approach -- it’s all about loving yourself the way you are and also working harder professionally.

Tejasswi Prakash: I have always spent New Year’s Eve with my family where we sit together and goof around till 12 a.m. to wish each other a Happy New Year. My New Year resolution for 2018 is to have more faith in God’s plan for me and continue doing great work.

Vatsal Seth: This New Year’s Eve is very special as Ishita Dutta and I got married few weeks ago. We would be visiting a friend’s farmhouse in Karjat, far away from the hustle and bustle of the city. I don’t believe in New Year resolutions as most of the people even forget them once the party is over. I truly feel that if you want to bring a change or correct something, one doesn’t need to wait for the new year... Simply do it then and there itself. The right time is now.

Namik Paul: It has been a great year in regards to work where I got to enact a very different role in the show Ek Deewaana Tha and I am humbled with all the love and affection showered by my fans. My New Year resolution for 2018 is to listen more and speak less.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: I have set the resolution to learn something new every day in order to have a better understanding of the world and how it works. Fortunately, the internet makes it incredibly easy to learn new things. Apart from that the daily excersing and communication will help to gain lots of positive learnings. Watching a TED Talk every morning while breakfast and enjoying CrashCourse video on YouTube are fun.

Kunal Jaisingh: If you haven’t climbed aboard the gratitude bandwagon yet, this is the year to do it. There are studies that show that gratitude can make you 25% happier. Think about that for a second: you can be 25% happier simply by taking the time to count your blessings and think of all the good things in you life! Being grateful will also help you to overcome adversity, improve the quality of your sleep, and allow you to get along better with others. For next year, I resolve to be more grateful.

Shubhangi Atre: Humans were not made to be cooped up inside all day. Spending time in nature makes you happier, it boosts your immune system, and it even makes you more creative. I resolve that next year I will be spending more time outside in the beauty of nature. I wish to travel and explore more.

Suyyash Rai: I’m very positive and emotional person. I want to be more kind and positive in 2018. Having a positive attitude opens your mind to new possibilities, it makes you more resilient, and it can even help you to be cheerful. I want to greet the new year with a smile and resolve to stay positive, no matter what happens.

Yuvika Chaudhary: You may not be able to control how kind other people are to you, but you can always control how kind you are to yourself. This upcoming year, I set the resolution to believe in myself, respect myself, and treat myself well. I always try to be a good companion to myself. In fact, I want to take it even more further. Make 2018 the year I fall in love with myself more and more.

Manish Goplani: I have set the resolution to do good for others in the upcoming year. After all, you won’t just be benefiting those you help; you’ll also be benefiting yourself. Volunteering can give you a sense of purpose, make your life more meaningful, increase your self-esteem, and make you happier. In 2018, I wish to get a helper’s high by volunteering.

Mahika Sharma: Living life to the fullest doesn’t just mean setting big goals like going bungee jumping or learning to scuba dive. It also includes learning to enjoy the little things. That is, learning to appreciate life’s simple pleasures, such as going outside at night to look at the stars. Going to a pet shop to “ooh” and “aah” at the puppies and kittens or say walking barefoot in the grass. I want to enjoy, enjoy and enjoy.

Tanya Sharma: I want to Plan more vacations. The world is a beautiful place, and there are many things to see. Next year, I wish to keep visiting a new country in every third months and explore places I always wanted to see. I want to be very sure and lucky so that I would achieve my goal to travel in 2018.

Manav Gohil: I want to work harder and fulfill all my duties as a husband, father and a son. My New Year resolution would be ‘Haste Raho and Hasate Raho (Keep laughing and spread laughter)’. In 2018, I want to continue what I am doing as an actor and I think I am doing a fantastic job.

Vanshika Sharma: My resolution for the New Year will be to exercise every day. Each one of us needs to take the resolution of spreading joy. There can never be enough laughter or smiles in the world.

Vipul Roy: My 2018 resolution will be to control my craving for sweets.

