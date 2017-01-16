Dipika Kakar on quitting Sasural Simar Ka: I need time some me-time

Actor Dipika Kakar is surely going to break several hearts, as she has finally decided to part ways with TV Show Sasural Simar Ka that she’s been associated with for the past six years. “Yes, it’s true. I’m leaving the show because I need some time off for my personal life. But I am refraining from talking about in at length because I don’t want anyone to feel and say that it’s some sort of a stunt to get a pay hike,” confirms the actor who is on a three-month notice period.

Read more

Not divulging much details about the reason behind her exit, she adds, “Actors are also humans. There comes a time when you get tired. In my case, my body has given up and even mentally that saturation level has come that it can’t think beyond a point. (Also) when you are shooting for 12-hours for such long years, your outside world shuts down for you.”

A good cup of tea is all I need to kick start my mornings!☕☀ #morningtea #preshoot A photo posted by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

“At times, I didn’t connect to those characters at many levels but I just took it as my job. At the end of the day, it’s entertainment industry.”

Over the years, the show that has brought in various supernatural plots, has, in a way, promoted superstitions. Having portrayed these characters convincingly, Dipika confesses that there were times when she couldn’t relate to the stuff she did on screen. “As a person, at times I didn’t connect to those characters, but I just took it as my job. At that time, I used to switch off Dipika and step into Simar’s shoes and accept her world. I’d look at it as the testing period of your acting that how well you can act. (Also), at the end of the day, in the entertainment industry, if certain things assure you success, there’s no reason that I should raise a question.”

Dipika has faced a lot of flak on social media when she turned into a fly in the show. Laughing it off and not letting it affect her acting, she says an actor has to be prepared for both appreciation and criticism that comes their way. “I know, half of the country started calling me a fly. But, I never get worked up by negative reactions. As an artist, I can only keep calm. I just concentrate in giving my best performance. So that, at least the section of people, who appreciated my work, still continues to like us.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more