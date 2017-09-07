Divyanka Tripathi: Acting is a glorified profession

After working as an actor for 11 years, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya feels acting is a “glorified profession”, as people often only see the name and fame that comes with the job. The Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale actor says, “It’s true that sometimes people only see the perks and the glamour associated with the entertainment industry and not what happens behind the scenes. People would be shocked to see the circumstances in which actors shoot every day. But that’s the case with many other industries as well. For example, we buy clothes from fancy stores, but never see how and where they are made in what kind of factories in villages in China, Bangladesh or Vietnam. The process is never glorified, and in this day and age, everyone cares about the end result.”

In fact, the actor says she even had to shoot for an episode of her ongoing TV show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, when the city was flooded due to heavy rains last week. Talking about that day, Divyanka says, “It is not easy and the commute that day was extremely difficult, as it took me hours to get back home after the shoot. There were many people on the roads trying to get home as well. As actors, we have to continue shooting no matter what, as our producers face heavy fines when an episode doesn’t reach the channel on time. I avoid cancelling my shoots as much as possible, but there have been times when we are unwell or a natural calamity has struck and we would like to stay indoors. There are pros and cons in each profession. We are living in a time when Mumbaikars are up and running no matter what the situation is. We are truly living in a city that never sleeps.”

Due to the nature of the job, actors often have to shoot in extreme conditions in studios or outdoors. Divyanka says, “There are times when we get sunburns while shooting in extreme heat during April or May. But it’s not just us actors who are putting in the extra effort. The technicians, directors, executive producers, and the crew also face the same situation. It’s part and parcel of being a part of this industry.”

