Divyanka Tripathi puts out a tweet to stop her death rumours

TV actor Divyanka Triptahi found herself in a very interesting condition on Friday when the death of her rumours started spreading. After a while, her fans also started to ask about her, and then she had to put out a tweet to end the rumours.

Someone's spreading news about me being in #RIPmode. Guys I'm very much alive. Please don't trouble my friends and family with such rumours. — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) September 1, 2017

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya became a popular name on the small screen ever since her debut show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann went on air. Since then, Divyanka has been part of various fiction and non-fiction shows.

Recently, she took part in the reality show Nach Baliye. She also won the show later.

In an earlier interview, Divyanka also talked about her Bollywood plans. She said, “I am ready to experiment, and open to taking up any interesting offer. I won’t sign anything and everything that is being offered. (Also), I need to keep the makers of my current show (Ye Hai Mohabbatein) posted well in advance before I take up any new offer. I can’t just leave the show in the lurch.”

Divyanka Tripathi tied the knot with fellow TV actor Vivek Dahiya in July last year. She keeps posting pictures from her life on Instagram.

Here are some of them:

