Divyanka Tripathi talks about TV industry’s Harvey Weinsteins: I always gauged their intentions

Actor Divyanka Tripathi is the queen of the small screen today, with her shows raking in big TRPs. However, her journey in the showbiz industry was not easy — she had to give several auditions over a period of time and even participated in a talent reality show to get noticed.

In light of the Harvey Weinstein scandal in Hollywood, some actors in India, too, have spoken up about being asked for sexual favours in return for work, but haven’t taken names. When asked whether she, too, faced such a situation, Divyanka says, “I have had such encounters but I always knew how to stay safe and away from such people. Every girl has the gift of a strong sixth sense. They should trust their gut feelings and react accordingly. Thankfully, I always gauged their intentions, got out of the conversation, and protected my dignity.”

Divyanka has been a participant in several reality shows and juggled everything, along with her daily soap, easily. Last year,she married Vivek Dahiya, her co-actor on the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. How does one of the busiest stars on TV take out time for her family?

“My show takes up most of the time, and when I’m not shooting, I spend all my time with my husband and family. We love to travel, so we try to explore a new destination every few months, when I can get some time off from my show,” she says.

