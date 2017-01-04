Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya’s Europe trip has still not ended. See more pics

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are enjoying their extended honeymoon in Paris and London. The popular TV actors, who got married in July last year, welcomed the New Year in London and posted pictures on Instagram for their fans.

Read more

The two visited Hyde Park, a restaurant with friends in Mayfair, Cardiff Bay and more. Check out some of their pics:

Isn't #AliceInWonderland too old? My latest favourite - #Div in #WinterWonderland! #LivingAFairytale. #PictureCredit - Hubby @officialvivekdahiya A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:26pm PST

Great vacation combined with great company... Can't ask for more!!! (With @officialvivekdahiya & @dppujara) A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:00pm PST

I Love Christmas more now ❤️❤️ A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:07pm PST

Lunching at the finest... A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:50am PST

Fabulous food, magnificent views at the architectural beauty on 31st floor... @AquaShard! A surprise by hubby that swept me off my feet! Felt like dancing like a baby when I had to behave like a lady! A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:16pm PST

Love, laughter and happiness.... It may sound cliché...but exactly that's what I wish for my family, friends and fans this 2017. Have a fabulous new year! A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:27am PST

Vivek had said about their travel that the break is great for them. “We are in a different world, and it’s a great break for us, as we’ve been working non-stop. I am picking up a little bit of French. Fortunately, Divyanka learnt French in school, so she is teaching me,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more