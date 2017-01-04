 Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya’s Europe trip has still not ended. See more pics | tv | Hindustan Times
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya’s Europe trip has still not ended. See more pics

tv Updated: Jan 04, 2017 15:22 IST
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya visited Hyde Park, a restaurant with friends in Mayfair, Cardiff Bay and more. Check out some of their pics: (Instagram/Divyanka Tripathi)

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are enjoying their extended honeymoon in Paris and London. The popular TV actors, who got married in July last year, welcomed the New Year in London and posted pictures on Instagram for their fans.

The two visited Hyde Park, a restaurant with friends in Mayfair, Cardiff Bay and more. Check out some of their pics:

Isn't #AliceInWonderland too old? My latest favourite - #Div in #WinterWonderland! #LivingAFairytale. #PictureCredit - Hubby @officialvivekdahiya

A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Great vacation combined with great company... Can't ask for more!!! (With @officialvivekdahiya & @dppujara)

A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

I Love Christmas more now ❤️❤️

A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Lunching at the finest...

A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Vivek had said about their travel that the break is great for them. “We are in a different world, and it’s a great break for us, as we’ve been working non-stop. I am picking up a little bit of French. Fortunately, Divyanka learnt French in school, so she is teaching me,” he said.

