Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya’s Europe trip has still not ended. See more pics

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are enjoying their extended honeymoon in Paris and London. The popular TV actors, who got married in July last year, welcomed the New Year in London and posted pictures on Instagram for their fans.
Read more
The two visited Hyde Park, a restaurant with friends in Mayfair, Cardiff Bay and more. Check out some of their pics:
Vivek had said about their travel that the break is great for them. “We are in a different world, and it’s a great break for us, as we’ve been working non-stop. I am picking up a little bit of French. Fortunately, Divyanka learnt French in school, so she is teaching me,” he said.
Follow @htshowbiz for more