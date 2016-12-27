Doctor Who is back with some more running and a new season 10 trailer

The trailer for the forthcoming season of the British science fiction series introduces Bill Potts, who takes over from Clara as the Doctor’s traveling companion.

This weekend, the BBC presented two gifts to fans of Doctor Who. A year after the broadcast of the final episode of the ninth season, television viewers were offered the traditional Christmas episode, and a foretaste of the Doctor’s antics in 2017 in the form of a trailer for the tenth season.

In the trailer, we learn that Bill (Pearl Mackie) used to serve French fries before joining the Doctor in his time-travel adventures.

The first episode of season 10 of Doctor Who will be broadcast in April 2017.

