Alec Baldwin takes on Donald Trump on SNL, President-elect rips it on Twitter

Actor Alec Baldwin had imitated US President-elect Donald Trump’s presidential debate in an earlier episode of Saturday Night Live and it drew ugly reactions from Trump. Undeterred, Baldwin recreated Trump’s first official press conference as President-elect last week.

Baldwin took a dig at Trump’s “opaque plan to divest himself from his businesses; and the possibility that Russia possessed unverified compromising information on him”, New York Times reported.

One of the highlights of Baldwin’s recreation was Trump’s sons being introduced as “Bevis and Buthead” who are apparently taking over his businesses, Digitalspy reported Tuesday morning. “Look at those two American psychos. You can tell they’re good business men because of how slicked back their hair is,” it quoted Baldwin as saying.

The 58-year-old actor is set to be the host of a new 10-episode series of revived game show Match Game in 2017, but has said that despite the commitment he will try to make time for SNL, reported Contactmusic. “I’m gonna do (my impression) as much as I can. And there’s discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin mocked Trump on a range of subjects on Saturday Night Live after his first news conference as president-elect.

Trump took to Twitter to slam the show for poking fun at the his recent press conference. Trump took to Twitter to attack the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!” he had tweeted.

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

In response to this post, director Paul Feig too took to Twitter and asked Trump to stop watching television and start concentrating on running the country. Feig wrote, “Okay, now you’ve gone too far. The cast is brilliant. Stop watching TV and get ready to run the country. You’re the effing President. Grow up.” The filmmaker also called Trump, President Snowflake in the following tweet.

Okay, now you've gone too far. The cast is brilliant. Stop watching TV & get ready to run the country. You're the effing President. Grow up. https://t.co/gljHwYHYRf — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) January 16, 2017

(With PTI inputs)

