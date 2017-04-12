Eijaz Khan says he is still in touch with ex-girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio

Actor Eijaz Khan is happily single but says his sister is making every attempt to get him hitched. The actor, who was dating Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio, adds his sister not only talks to him about prospective matches but also at times arranges meetings for him.

“Every now and then Suraiya (his sister) would raise the topic of my marriage. And I can’t do anything but listen to her. She is younger to me and almost gets away with anything. It all begins with, ‘Are you dating anyone?’ After I reply in the negative, she starts telling me that there is this pilot from Hyderabad or this doctor from Lucknow I should consider meeting. Things don’t end here. She is married and lives in Muscat. So, whenever she is in Mumbai she also makes me meet some of these girls,” says Eijaz, who is currently working in the television show, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage.

About Natalie, the actor says that they are still in touch. “She is happy. I still speak to her and her mother. We ended our relationship on a positive note so there is no bad break-up. I think whatever happens, happens for good,” adds the actor, who has done shows such as Kkavyanjali, Kasamh and Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai.

The actor was reportedly depressed after his break-up. When asked about it, he says he was misquoted. “When a person goes through such a thing he or she is even more fragile. I guess people fail to understand this at times. Life is full of good things and bad things. You may get sad or even depressed when things don’t go as per plan but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road,” says the actor, who has been a part of films such as Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Zilla Ghaziabad (2013) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).

