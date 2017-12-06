Ekta Kapoor asks fans to guess new Naagin in Instagram post: Mouni Roy and Adaa will not return

Making your Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar has to come at a price and for Mouni Roy, it meant letting go of her hit TV show - Naagin. Television producer Ekta Kapoor broke the hearts of several fans and revealed Mouni and Adaa won’t return for the show’s third season.

Kapoor posted a photo of a woman’s eyes and a scaly skin, asking everyone to guess who she was. “A new nagin arrives! As we bid Adieu to @imouniroy and @adaakhann from Naagin we welcome the NEW! Will soon reveal my new ‘naagin’ or should I say ‘NAAGINS’ #waitfornaagin3,” she captioned the photo.

The photo was quite clearly of Mouni herself, as many fans also pointed out.

However, many also guessed her to be Rati Pandey or Ankita Lokhande but according to a report in Bollywood Life, Krystle D’Souza will be the star of the new season and Priyank Sharma will play the male lead. The report also said Krystle has shot the pilot episode of another show but has also been finalised for Naagin.

Mouni will make her big Bollywood debut with Akshay’s Gold. The film will be directed by Reema Kagti and tells the story of India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games at London. It will release on Independence Day, 2018.

“I couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t get luckier. It couldn’t have been better. This is as good as it gets. I am so excited to be part of Gold, a film starring Akshay sir. I had auditioned and had been shortlisted for a lot of other films, but nothing worked out. I believe everything happens for a reason and I guess this was supposed to be my start,” Mouni had said about her debut in July to HT.

