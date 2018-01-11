Bigg Boss 11: Ekta Kapoor has this to say to anyone who thinks she’s threatening Colors to make sure Vikas Gupta wins

TV producer Ekta Kapoor has denied reports that she had ‘threatened’ Colors channel to ensure her friend and Season 11 contestant Vikas Gupta wins the show. “Can pls someone stop this ! @lostboy54 will win on his capabilities! N stop using my name,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

Can pls someone stop this ! @lostboy54 will win on his capabilities! N stop using my name https://t.co/COyFkgZ0IO — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 10, 2018

A Bigg Boss fan account had previously said on Instagram: “Sources from Bigg Boss has it: Ekta Kapoor has finally realized the increasing fan base & vote bank of Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. She finally took a call to makers that she will never work with them if they didn’t make her best friend Vikas Gupta win this season.”

Vikas entered the Bigg Boss house with an ongoing feud with co-contestant Shilpa Shinde. Their fights in the early days of the season earned him a lot of popularity. But as the weeks went by, Vikas’ profile has been decreasing on the show. He recently said that he has no interest in winning because all his friends have been voted out.

Ekta had previously said of her relationship with Vikas at a press conference: “I feel like replying to these talks with abuses. I don’t know how people come to such conclusions. I have been only talking to Colors to negotiate for Naagin 3 (smirks). As for Vikas, he is doing well for himself and doesn’t need me. And if he goes on to win the show, it would be only because of how he has played the game. Let’s not take away his hard work by crediting it to me.”

