Ellen DeGeneres bans Kim Burrell from her show for homophobic rant

tv Updated: Jan 05, 2017 20:25 IST
PTI
Highlight Story

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres heads to her seat before a ceremony awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to various recipients in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (REUTERS)

TV host Ellen DeGeneres cancelled Kim Burrell’s appearance on The Ellen Show despite her scheduled performance after a video emerged last week, showing the singer suggested homosexuals will die in 2017 due to their sins.

“I came to tell you about sin. That sin nature. That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women, and it’s caused us pain on the body of Christ,” Burrell said, according to the video surfaced online.

DeGeneres, who publicly came out as lesbian in 1997, took to Twitter to announce the news.

“For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show,” DeGeneres tweeted.

Burrell was scheduled to perform I See Victory, a song from the film Hidden Figures with Pharrell Williams on The Ellen Show.

