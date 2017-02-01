Ellen DeGeneres uses Finding Dory to slam Trump’s Immigration ban

TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres recently voiced out her opinion on the refugee ban imposed by President Donald Trump by talking about Finding Dory, the animated comedy-drama which was reportedly screened in the White House on Sunday.

During the episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host said although she doesn’t “get political,” she would like to address recent events through her animated film. “Like I said, I don’t get political, so I’m not going to talk about the travel ban. I’m just going to talk about the very non-political, family-friendly, People’s Choice award-winning Finding Dory.”

Wanna know what I thought about Trump watching "Finding Dory" in the White House? Here ya go. https://t.co/43PHBjhu40 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2017

“Even though Dory gets into America, she gets separated from her family. But, the other animals help Dory. Animals that don’t even need her, animals that don’t even have anything in common with her. They help her even though they’re completely different colours because that’s what you do when you see someone in need: you help them,” DeGeneres said

“So that is what I hope everyone who’s watching Finding Dory has learned,” the host concluded, then joking about another film she starred in. “Tune in next week when I explain women’s rights talking about the movie, Mr. Wrong.”

Following Trump’s ban, a wave of criticism swept Hollywood with Stranger Things actor David Harbour, ‘Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali and Ashton Kutcher addressing the ruling at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday night.

