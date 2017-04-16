Ellen DeGenres’s wife Portia de Rossi slits wrists over marriage problems

TV host Ellen DeGenres’s wife Portia de Rossi has been cutting her wrists to cope with their marital problems, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Ellen with her partner Portia.

Last week, the couple were believed to be on the verge of divorce and jealousy was the cause of the couple’s problems. The two are living separately in California. “Ellen can’t deal when Portia gets attached to anyone else, man or woman. But it works both ways. When Ellen kisses up to her famous friends, Portia becomes consumed with self-doubt,” the source told National Enquirer newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Rossi’s friends suggested her to seek therapy but the “Nip/Tuck” actress was “resisting help.”

“Ellen has been in counselling, both solo and with Portia. Part of their therapy is to go on more date nights. That’s why they’ve been seen out and about more together lately. It’s all about spending quality time together, but still giving each other space during the workday,” the source added.

