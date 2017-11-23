Emilia Clarke is tired of hearing people say ‘all the porn sites are down because of Game of Thrones’

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke said it is frustrating for her to repeatedly answer questions related to nude scenes in the popular TV series.

The 31-year-old actor, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series, said she was unsure why people still have to raise a hue and cry over sex scenes in the show, which is nearing its end.

“I’m starting to get really annoyed about this stuff now because people say, ‘Oh, yeah, all the p**n sites went down when Game of Thrones came back on.’

“I’m like, The Handmaid’s Tale? I f**king love that show, and I cried when it ended because I couldn’t handle not seeing it,” Clarke told Harper’s Bazaar.

“That is all sex and nudity. There are so many shows centred around this very true fact that people reproduce. People f*** for pleasure - it’s part of life,” she added.

This image released by HBO shows Kit Harington, left, and Emilia Clarke on the season finale of Game of Thrones. (AP)

Clarke, who features in the Star Wars spin-off Solo, also talked about how Hollywood was obsessed with casting actors who have the perfect look.

“It got me angry. Well, no, not angry. ‘Angry’ is the wrong word. But it pushed me into another casting type; forced me to be an actor.

“Instead of playing Juliet and doing the light, airy stuff, I would be the granny who cracks wise, or a down-and-out hooker who has seen better days,” she said.

