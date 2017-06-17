Emmy Rossum was asked to meet a director in bikini who wanted to see ‘if she was fat’

Emmy Rossum has revealed that she was asked to meet a filmmaker wearing just a bikini to prove she has not got “fat”.

The actress said she was stunned to learn the condition that would see her offered a major movie role, reported Femalefirst.

“Even as recently as a year ago, my agent called me and was like, ‘I’m so embarrassed to make this call, but there’s a big movie and they’re going to offer it to you. They really love your work on the show. But the director wants you to come into his office in a bikini. There’s no audition. That’s all you have to do.’,” Rossum said.

Emmy Rossum is the star of TV show Shameless. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

“He wanted to know if I was fat now. That was basically the question. And I actually had this moment like, ‘Well, how good is the part?’ For a second, I was like, ‘Would I do it? Send me the script. Maybe the character is in a bikini in the movie.’,” she added.

A few days ago, at a screening of her Netflix series GLOW, actor Alison Brie also revealed that she was asked to take her top off at the audition for HBO’s Entourage. She later clarified that she was wearing a bikini top underneath her top and wasn’t completely naked.

