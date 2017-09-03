Everyone’s favourite detective: Bengali sleuth Byomkesh Bakshi to return in a new web series

Following several cinematic adaptations based on the exploits of Byomkesh Bakshi, the popular Bengali fictional sleuth will now feature in a web series.

Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya will play Byomkesh, a creation of acclaimed author Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, while Bollywood actor Subrat Dutta will play the role of the detective’s assistant, Ajit.

Actor Riddhima Ghosh will don the role of Satyabati, Byomkesh’s wife.

The web series will be available on Bengali OTT (over-the-top platform) Hoichoi.

“We are offering something distinctly different from the previous Byomkesh versions, a fast-paced thriller web series. This is a cooler version of Byomkesh, targeting the large segment of our youth viewers,” director Sayantan Ghoshal said.

Anirban said there was pressure on him to portray the sleuth as the character has been essayed by several great actors in the past.

“But that (pressure) goes away when you sink into the role. Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay had added various layers to the sleuth, and I hope I can grasp that,” he said.

The dhoti-clad Bengali sleuth has been seen in several projects in the past, starting from actor Rajit Kapoor’s iconic TV series Byomkesh Bakshi to Satyajit Ray-directed Chiriakhana, in which Bengali matinee idol Uttam Kumar played the detective.

In recent times, Dibakar Banerjee directed the 2015 film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, apart from other Bengali adaptations by directors Anjan Dutt and Arindam Sil.

