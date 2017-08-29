Ewwww!: Emilia Clarke has a disgusted reaction to Jon Snow being Daenerys’ nephew

The seventh season of the much hyped series Game of Thrones has finally concluded. It was a perfect episode to wrap up the season with epic revelation and secrets.

In the final episode, we see Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow finally consummate their mutual attraction.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, when asked about how Targaryen will react at her lover Jon Snow who she had sex with, was ironically her nephew.

To this, the dragon mother, Emilia Clarke responded hilariously saying, “Ewwwww!” and adding, “I think that’s how it’s going to go. I get the toothbrush-”

In the culmination of the final season, it was revealed that ‘Snow’s real name was ‘Aegon Targaryen’ and he was not a bastard. Also he’s the rightful heir to the Iron Throne which makes the two ‘Targaryens’ are now in line to claim for the ‘throne.’

Clarke told confidently that Dany would take the crown saying, “I’ve worked so hard I don’t want to share that throne.”

The 30-year-old actor chaffed, “No. The throne’s big enough for one dragon bum, and that’s mine. That’s it!”

However, Kit Harrington who plays Jon Snow and Clarke’s love interest said there could be a brutal clash between the new lovebirds in the next season.

Hinting on season eight, Harrington said, “It could be them walking off into the sunset. It could be them killing each other.”

The season seven finale, The Dragon and the Wolf, was 79 minutes and 43 seconds.

