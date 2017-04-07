Farnaz Shetty suffers burns on Waaris sets, says she is recovering now

Television actor Farnaz Shetty suffered burns on the set of the show Waaris. She says she is recovering and her wounds are healing.

Farnaz essays the role of Manu in the &TV show. Her character is a girl who is raised as a boy under adverse circumstances. She ended up burning her hands while shooting for an important sequence.

Mannu Reveals as Preet in front of Raj tonight at 10pm #andtv #waaris #crazy #fun #shooting #this #fire #sequence @neelmotwani A post shared by Farnaz Shetty (@farnazshetty) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

“We were shooting for an important high point where Manu’s real identity is revealed. As per the track, I had to use my pagdi (turban) to extinguish the fire but while performing for the scene, I accidentally burnt my hands,” Farnaz said in a statement.

She says her skin peeled off and she had to go to the hospital.

“I’m recovering and the wounds are healing, but I have to be very careful as they can’t rub against my clothes or any object,” she said.

The accident took place when the lead pair of the show Farnaz and Neil Motwani were shooting for a major fire sequence where the character Manu’s real identity is finally revealed to Rajveer (Neil).

In the dramatic sequence, Manu saves Rajveer’s mom who is stuck in a hut which catches fire, using her ‘pagdi’ to douse the flames.

