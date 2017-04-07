 Farnaz Shetty suffers burns on Waaris sets, says she is recovering now | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Farnaz Shetty suffers burns on Waaris sets, says she is recovering now

Actor Farnaz Shetty burned her hands on the sets of Waaris while shooting for an important scene.

tv Updated: Apr 07, 2017 21:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Farnaz Shetty

Farnaz Shetty in Waaris.(Instagram)

Television actor Farnaz Shetty suffered burns on the set of the show Waaris. She says she is recovering and her wounds are healing.

Farnaz essays the role of Manu in the &TV show. Her character is a girl who is raised as a boy under adverse circumstances. She ended up burning her hands while shooting for an important sequence.

“We were shooting for an important high point where Manu’s real identity is revealed. As per the track, I had to use my pagdi (turban) to extinguish the fire but while performing for the scene, I accidentally burnt my hands,” Farnaz said in a statement.

She says her skin peeled off and she had to go to the hospital.

“I’m recovering and the wounds are healing, but I have to be very careful as they can’t rub against my clothes or any object,” she said.

The accident took place when the lead pair of the show Farnaz and Neil Motwani were shooting for a major fire sequence where the character Manu’s real identity is finally revealed to Rajveer (Neil).

In the dramatic sequence, Manu saves Rajveer’s mom who is stuck in a hut which catches fire, using her ‘pagdi’ to douse the flames.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from tv

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you