Father’s Day special: Celebs salute their super heroes, their daddy dearest

Fathers often act as a pillar of strength for their children.There are always there for you when you need them, and doesn’t let you down. Today, on Father’s Day, we asked some popular names from small screen and films, to share their fondest memories with their fathers, and what makes their dad the hero they look up to. Read on and these touching messages would want to hug your dad right now.

Pallavi Sharda: My dad has always been the person who has had my back. Whenever I have had wild and fanciful ideas, he has looked at me and said ‘go for it’. I remember at school, when I decided I wanted to play the cello, he would drive me to class after a long day at work, read a book in the car, and then drive me home. Until the moment I moved to India, he documented all my stage performances since I was three. He’s also a great cook and taught the science behind making a perfect Roti. He was just an all round top man.

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurrana with his father P Khurrana.

Aparshakti Khurrana: A friend, a guide, a mentor, my father dons many hats for me. While growing up, he was extremely strict, may be because I was a naughty kid. I discuss most of the things with him. Funnily enough, since my father is an astrologer, every time I’m about to do something unethical, I have a feeling that he would have already forecasted it, which makes me stop.

TV actor Pankhuri Awasthy with her father Sanjay Awasthy.

Pankhuri Awasthy: When I was suppose to join theatre society in my college, there were several steps that I had to clear and the last one was describing your wildest fantasy. I was so scared to talk about this in front of a huge audience. I had to talk about guys and I had no idea what do I talk and I was in my first year. I still remember instead of calling my mom, I called up my dad and he made it so easy for me. He boost up my confidence level and said these are small things, which you have to face so go ahead and say whatever you feel no one is going to judge you.

TV actor Vivek Dahiya with his father, who is a lawyer by profession.

Vivek Dahiya: My father is a self-made man, hailing from a small village with a vision of becoming a lawyer. He is a dignified man, who lives with high self-esteem—very particular about his belongings, whether it’s things or people. The best memory I have would entail him teaching me to iron a shirt, polishing my school shoes, taking me for haircuts and ensuring I always looked sophisticated. Then while growing up, he had regular pep talks with me on pursuing goals and perseverance.

TV actor Rohan Mehra with his father.

Rohan Mehra: I remember those days when my father used to teach me how to play table tennis. We had a ping pong table at our home and my dad would play with me every night without fail. Even if he came home tired after an exhausting day at work, he would still spend some time and play with me. He never left a stone untouched to make me feel on the top of the world.

Singer Tulsi Kumar as a child with her father, late Gulshan Kumar.

Tulsi Kumar: As a child, I was extremely introverted and shy. I recall this memory that my father used to peep through the door and hear me hum songs. And the moment he would enter the room, I used to stop. It’s from there that my papa saw my inclination towards singing and put me under light classical training from a tender age of six. This is one memory I strongly remember from my childhood and it will be true to say that I am where I am and what I am because of him.

TV actor Faisal Khan with his father, who is an auto rickshaw driver.

Faisal Khan: When my dad accompanies me everywhere and takes care of me, that’s the one thing I really love. Also, when I was kid, my dad used to take me and my sisters to carnivals and we would eat, enjoy swings, and he would also buy us toys from there. That memory remains etched in my heart.

TV actor Mishal Raheja with his father.

Mishal Raheja: I have travelled the world with my father, I have bunked school and travelled with him to so many places. So I have gained my exposure, my confidence everything from my father that’s why he’s my hero. I have handled his business meetings in New York, so he helped me build confidence at a very young age and I thank him for that.

