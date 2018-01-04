Fitness freak Mohammad Nazim bulks up for new show, hopes to inspire fans

Mohammad Nazim swears by his fitness routine, never missing it even when he’s shooting or travelling. “Working out has become a part of my routine now. My day is not complete without going to the gym. If I miss it even for a day, I feel odd. Of course, there are different workout regimes that I follow, so some days are more strenuous than others,” says the actor, who religiously works out for at least four-five hours a day.

Fit as he is already, Nazim is now working on bulking up. His next show is based on the life of the legendary wrestler, The Great Gama. Nazim reportedly plays the brother of Gama (played by Sohail Khan) and his character is also a wrestler. The actor has been sharing photos of his new look and, going by the fan comments, his bigger physique has impressed many.

Nazim, who’s currently spending time with his family at his home in Malerkotla, Punjab, also plans to join an akhada (Indian wrestlers’ den), as this would help him with the character portrayal and workout routine.

Asked about the compliments from his fans, Nazim says, “It feels great when fans say good things about the way I look now. I hope I’m being able to inspire them to stay fit and healthy. One must remember that just working out won’t get you anywhere, if you’re not eating right.”

Nazim recommends a healthy diet and says that one must consult a nutritionist. “Things like oats, eggs, chicken are important and must be included in your diet. You must understand what your body needs,” he says. Then he adds, “Working out and following a strict diet doesn’t mean you can never eat anything that you want to. There are ways to modify those things into healthy dishes. And, of course, there are cheat days.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more