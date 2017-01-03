From Hina Khan to Mouni Roy to Karan Patel: TV stars who rocked NY parties

New Year is a big reason to party, and a lot of television celebrities didn’t miss the opportunity to make the most of the occasion. Many took off for destinations abroad, while some partied in good old Goa. They shared their memories through their social media accounts.

Hina Khan

A very happy new year to all of u.. @JJROCKXX pic.twitter.com/rYbkeMW1gh — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) January 1, 2017

Hina Khan chilled in London, UK, with her alleged boyfriend, Rocky. While there, she caught Aamir’s Khan’s latest film, went shopping and attended an event.

Mouni Roy

A photo posted by Tasu.loves.mon (@tasniim6990) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:14am PST

Mouni Roy let her hair down in Goa with friends and alleged boyfriend, actor Mohit Raina. While the two didn’t put up photos with each other, their friends didn’t shy away from posting pictures, and even told the two on social media to stop hiding.

Sriti Jha

A photo posted by Leena Jumani (@leena_real) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:07am PST

Karan Patel

A photo posted by Ankita Bhargava (@ankzbhargava) on Dec 29, 2016 at 9:55pm PST

Karan Patel went to Europe with friends — Aly Goni, Rithvik Dhanjani with girlfriend Asha Negi, and Anita Hassanandani with her husband, Rohit Reddy. They also visited Amsterdam, Netherlands and Berlin, Germany.

Divyanka Tripathi

Viewing it all from the top! #London #Londres2016 #FinalDays #TheShardLondon #Architecture #Arquitectura #Skyscraper #LondonBridge A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:54pm PST

Divyanka Tripathi, currently in Europe on her honeymoon, brought in the New Year in London with husband Vivek Dahiya.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh with Harsh Limbachiyaa. (Instagram/bharti.laughterqueen)

Bharti Singh enjoyed the cool weather of the Maldives, where she spent her New Year with her family and alleged boyfriend, Harsh Limbachiyaa. She posted various photos and videos of the party and the trip.

Nia Sharma

I'm soo 'Beachy' todayy!😎 A photo posted by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:05am PST

Nia Sharma’s social media accounts were flooded with sexy photos of herself. She lived it up in Goa with friends and even met her co-star Ravi Dubey.