From Hina Khan to Mouni Roy to Karan Patel: TV stars who rocked NY parties

New Year is a big reason to party, and a lot of television celebrities didn’t miss the opportunity to make the most of the occasion. Many took off for destinations abroad, while some partied in good old Goa. They shared their memories through their social media accounts.
Hina Khan
A very happy new year to all of u.. @JJROCKXX pic.twitter.com/rYbkeMW1gh— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) January 1, 2017
Hina Khan chilled in London, UK, with her alleged boyfriend, Rocky. While there, she caught Aamir’s Khan’s latest film, went shopping and attended an event.
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy let her hair down in Goa with friends and alleged boyfriend, actor Mohit Raina. While the two didn’t put up photos with each other, their friends didn’t shy away from posting pictures, and even told the two on social media to stop hiding.
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha was in Thailand for the New Year with friends Arjit Taneja, Leena Jumani and alleged boyfriend, Kunal Kapoor. They enjoyed a party on KohTao Island.
Karan Patel
Karan Patel went to Europe with friends — Aly Goni, Rithvik Dhanjani with girlfriend Asha Negi, and Anita Hassanandani with her husband, Rohit Reddy. They also visited Amsterdam, Netherlands and Berlin, Germany.
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi, currently in Europe on her honeymoon, brought in the New Year in London with husband Vivek Dahiya.
Bharti Singh
Bharti Singh enjoyed the cool weather of the Maldives, where she spent her New Year with her family and alleged boyfriend, Harsh Limbachiyaa. She posted various photos and videos of the party and the trip.
Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma’s social media accounts were flooded with sexy photos of herself. She lived it up in Goa with friends and even met her co-star Ravi Dubey.