From Priyank Sharma to Pooja Misrra: 7 Bigg Boss contestants known for nothing but reality shows

Bigg Boss has changed over the years. What began as a reality show featuring only celebrities, turned into a show featuring slightly less famous celebrities and in its last few iterations, a show featuring ‘commoners’. But even the definition of ‘celebrity’ has changed over the years. For a show that only a few seasons ago counted established film and TV stars among its contestants, the pool of celebrities has now widened to include people whose entire careers are established by appearing in reality shows.

Being a reality show contestant has become a profession - but before we take credit for this, we must remember that this trend began more than a decade ago abroad, when people would go from Big Brother to I’m a Celebrity to Dancing with the Stars.

Here are a seven Bigg Boss contestants who’ve gained popularity by appearing in reality shows.

Priyank Sharma

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma is an alumnus of reality shows such as Splitsvilla and Roadies - both shows that have produced others like him. He was the first runner-up on Splitsvilla 10 and a semi-finalist on Roadies Rising.

Ashutosh

Ashutosh was the winner of the second season of Bigg Boss, but before that he won the fifth season of Roadies. His identity was so strongly based on his success on these shows, he returned for the eighth season of Roadies and the sixth season of Bigg Boss.

Siddharth Bhardwaj

Siddharth appeared on the fifth season of Bigg Boss after winning the second season of Splitsvilla. After his appearance on Bigg Boss, he went on to become a contestant on the sixth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Prince Narula

Prince is maybe the most seasoned reality show contestant of them all. Before winning the ninth season of Bigg Boss, he won Splitsvilla 8 and Roadies 12. After his hat-trick of victories, he returned for two more seasons of Roadies, but only after appearing on Box Cricket League 2 and Comedy Nights Bachao. He is also seen in TV soap, Badho Bahu.

Rahul Mahajan/Dimpy Ganguli

It could be argued that Rahul Mahajan is better known as the son of politician Pramod Mahajan, but his stints on Bigg Boss 2, Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega, Nach Baliye 5 and Bigg Boss Halla Bol cemented his reputation as a serial reality show contestant. Similarly, his ex-wife Dimpy Ganguli, whom he met on a reality show of all places, has appeared on Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Nach Baliye 5, Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, Bigg Boss 8, Killerr Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah and Comedy Classes.

Pooja Misrra

Misrra is no stranger to creating controversy on reality shows - she once accused Salman Khan of raping her - and has appeared on Big Switch, Bigg Boss 5 and Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan-Nawaazi ki.

