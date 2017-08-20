Gagan Kang, Arjit Lavania death: TV actors pay tribute on social media

TV actor Gagan Kang, known for his role as Lord Indra in the popular mythological TV serial Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai on Colors, died in an accident on Saturday. He was accompanied by two more people, actor Arjit Lavania who played Nandi in the serial and a spotboy, who also died.

The trio was returning from Gujarat’s Umbergaon when the accident took place at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district near Mumbai. The spotboy was seated in the rear seat of the car.

Kang, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle at around 11:15 am, and crashed into a stationary trailer. The police initially detained the driver of the trailer, but found that he was innocent as his vehicle had been correctly parked. Eye-witnesses said that the car’s roof got crushed in the impact of the crash.

Kang’s peers in the TV industry offered condolences on social media:

I can't believe that we have lost you😖 such a gem of person, having tremendous sense of humour.. Intellectual... Making others laugh and our dear friend... #gagankang ... May your soul rest in peace 🙏 A post shared by Kanishka Soni KASO🎙🎼 (@sonikanishka) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Will always cherish the fun times we had together..#gagankang #rip #BRO #tooyoungtodie A post shared by Zara (Soni) Barring (@zara.s.barring) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

In fond memory and questions and lessons.... #rip #GaganKang .never knew I would write a rip for a friend 😭 pic.twitter.com/Xv452x5zsS — debina (@imdebina) August 20, 2017

