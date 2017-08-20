Gagan Kang, Arjit Lavania death: TV actors pay tribute on social media
TV actor Gagan Kang, known for his role as Lord Indra in the popular mythological TV serial Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai on Colors died on Saturday, with two others. The TV industry offered condolences.tv Updated: Aug 20, 2017 16:51 IST
TV actor Gagan Kang, known for his role as Lord Indra in the popular mythological TV serial Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai on Colors, died in an accident on Saturday. He was accompanied by two more people, actor Arjit Lavania who played Nandi in the serial and a spotboy, who also died.
The trio was returning from Gujarat’s Umbergaon when the accident took place at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district near Mumbai. The spotboy was seated in the rear seat of the car.
Kang, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle at around 11:15 am, and crashed into a stationary trailer. The police initially detained the driver of the trailer, but found that he was innocent as his vehicle had been correctly parked. Eye-witnesses said that the car’s roof got crushed in the impact of the crash.
Kang’s peers in the TV industry offered condolences on social media:
My heart goes out to the families of #gagankang & #arjitlawania This is so unfortunate I'm so perturbed by this accident. May God give enough strength to their loved ones in such sad times. My sister's closest friend had lost her son in a car crash on the highway driving at night. I have personally been through a very horrid accident recently with my loved ones. My car was also crushed like this, but we were really really lucky, with escaped with minor scratches and concussion. All I want to convey is, anyone who drives on highways, Pls pls pls don't drive in the night, Pls get enough sleep and its OK if we are delayed by few hours. Our lives are precious, if not for your self pls think of the people who love you. May Gagan's & Arijit's soul rest in peace. Om namo shivaya 🙏
In fond memory and questions and lessons.... #rip #GaganKang .never knew I would write a rip for a friend 😭 pic.twitter.com/Xv452x5zsS— debina (@imdebina) August 20, 2017
