Gagan Kang was a fitness freak, got fame as King Kesari of TV show Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman

TV actor Gagan Kang, known for his role as Lord Indra in the popular mythological TV serial Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai on Colors, died in an accident on Saturday. He was accompanied by two more people, actor Arjit Lavania who played Nandi in the serial and a spotboy, who also died.

The trio was returning from Gujarat’s Umbergaon when the accident took place at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district near Mumbai. The spotboy was seated in the rear seat of the car.

Kang, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle at around 11:15 am, and crashed into a stationary trailer. The police initially detained the driver of the trailer, but found that he was innocent as his vehicle had been correctly parked. Eye-witnesses said that the car’s roof got crushed in the impact of the crash.

Inspector Mahesh Patil of Manor police station said that a lot of beer cans and snacks were found in the vehicle. An autopsy report is awaited.

Prior to the serial Mahakali, Gagan had worked in TV serials like Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, where he was first noticed in the role of Hanuman’s father, King Kesari, International Business Times reports.

A fitness freak, Gagan’s physique was instrumental in him getting mythological roles. However, Gagan maintained a low profile and rarely went for parties.

The last scene he shot for was with his co-star actor Karan Malhotra, who plays Lord Vishnu in the serial. “He (Gagan) was shooting with me till 4 in the morning today. He then went to his room and slept a bit, and then left for Mumbai at about 11.30 along with Arijit and the other boy. And guess at about 2 or 2.30, their car met with this accident. It’s such a tragic news,” the IB Times quoted him as saying.

Gagan had a creative side to him -- he was fond of making Ganesh idols in his free time.

(With IANS inputs)

