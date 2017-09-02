Game of Thrones and Narcos changed my life, says Pedro Pascal

Actor Pedro Pascal says his life took a 360-degree turn after he featured in cult shows such as Game of Thrones and Narcos.

The 42-year-old actor first came to the notice with his role of handsome and flamboyant Prince Oberyn Martell on the HBO series. He followed his brief but memorable role with a critically praised turn on drug drama Narcos where he played the role of DEA agent Javier Pena.

“My life changed. I’ve been getting to see the world. No matter where you go, there’s going to a place where they’re really into ‘Narcos’ and you’re the guy from ‘Narcos’, or the guy from Game of Thrones,” Pascal told Entertainment Tonight.

Pascal is returning as Pena, a key figure in bringing down cocaine kingpin, Pablo Escobar, in the third season of Narcos as he takes on the Cali Cartel after Escobar’s demise.

