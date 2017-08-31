Game of Thrones director talks about how they shot the Jon Snow, Daenerys sex scene

Even though the season was building up to it, the moment when Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally consummated their relationship in the season finale of Game of Thrones was a pivotal one. We’ve already heard from actors Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke about what shooting the scene felt like - it was awkward and giggly - but now, the episode’s director, Jeremy Podeswa, has shed further insight.

“With Jon and Dany’s scene, the important thing for me was that it wouldn’t be prurient in any way, that there’s a very strong undercurrent in that scene,” he told Indiewire. “It was shot very, very simply. It’s basically just one steady push in shot to Jon and Dany and then that very important look between them at mid-level. And then a one-shot looking at Jon, then looking down at Dany. It wasn’t about shooting a big lovemaking scene. Once they’re making love, that’s the story. There’s no reason to kind of linger on that.”

The idea was to hint at the taboo nature of what they were doing - they’re aunt and nephew - and not to linger on the lovemaking. “But the real story within the story, was actually what was going on with their eyes and what’s happening — there’s an understanding between them that even though they know in some part of them that they shouldn’t really be doing this, they cannot not do it,” he added. “There’s some element of destiny that’s brought them together, and they can’t fight it.”

The scene was intercut with shots of Jon’s half brother (or cousin), Bran, telling Sam Tarly (and us) the truth behind his parentage.

Confirming a popular fan theory, Bran Stark told Sam that Jon is in fact the legitimate son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. Jon’s real name is Aegon Targaryen, and is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

Jon isn’t a child born out of rape, as was originally thought. “The whole rebellion was built on a lie,” says Bran. He was the son of a loving couple, who married in secret. But when Lyanna died in childbirth, she made her brother, Ned Stark, promise that he would raise Jon as his own son.

“It was exactly as written in terms of the intercutting of those scenes,” Podeswa added. “It was also intercut with the younger Ned Stark and Lyanna telling the secret of Jon’s identity. All those things were meant to be interwoven, to give a kind of prismatic view of the history that brought Jon to this point, and Jon and Dany together in this sweep of destiny, in this sweep of history. It was very much written that way. My contribution to that was really making that cinematic and making this feel like a fluid movement through time as we’re seeing this all unfold,” he said.

Podeswa is a veteran TV director who has helmed six episodes of the series.

