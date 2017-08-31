Game of Thrones: Get a better look at the actors who played Lyanna Stark, Rhaegar Targaryen

After making them wait for years, Game of Thrones finally introduced fans to one of the most mysterious characters on the show, Rhaegar Targaryen, in the season finale. The short but pivotal role was played by British actor Wilf Scolding but sadly, no one could a get a good look at him during the episode.

With his wavy blonde hair dropping all over his face, many imagined he was the same actor who played Viserys in the first season, Harry Loyd. But more production stills and Wilf’s mention in the credits establish that it was indeed him in the much sought after role.

The Dragon and the Wolf. Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) y Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi) #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8P0fyrrf3l — Alvaro G. (@AlvaroG_17) August 29, 2017

Because the show has not given us a healthy look at him and the actor who played Lyanna Stark, Aisling Franciosi, here’re some pictures from their Instagram accounts. Check them out:

You may find your local newsagents has run out of twisters cos your local wilfred has EAT EM ALL #LOLies #wantedforIceCRIME #someonebemypalplease A post shared by Wilf Scolding (@wilf.scolding) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

The sweetest little cousin A post shared by Wilf Scolding (@wilf.scolding) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

This, my friend, is a pint #itcomesinpints? A post shared by Wilf Scolding (@wilf.scolding) on May 27, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

'Now Wilf, lets go through this again. 1 + 1 is...?' A post shared by Wilf Scolding (@wilf.scolding) on May 16, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

Old Wilfys back in the kitchen tonight #tbt #notdonethisforawhile A post shared by Wilf Scolding (@wilf.scolding) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:03am PST

Self-tape screenshot in sepia. And no, it wasn't for a remake of The Adams Family...though I could defo play Cousin It's love child at the rate my hair is growing... 🤔 A post shared by Aisling Franciosi (@aisling.franciosi) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:50pm PST

Georgia loves a birra 80's crimping. Personally, I was more "crap-I'm-late-where's-the-dry-shampoo" at uni. #Clique @bbcthree A post shared by Aisling Franciosi (@aisling.franciosi) on Feb 16, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

G'bye aigroeG. That's a wrap on me and my massive hand. Gonna miss this wonderful crew and fab cast 🎉💃🏻✨🎄 #Clique #BBC3 #Georgia A post shared by Aisling Franciosi (@aisling.franciosi) on Dec 16, 2016 at 10:10am PST

#tbt To coveting this dress...and all the clothes on this Sunday Times Style Ireland shoot. Styling @flossiesaunders makeup @nicolamooresbrittin hair @traciecant and shot by the fab @mayerkatja #strategicallyplacedsequins A post shared by Aisling Franciosi (@aisling.franciosi) on Nov 3, 2016 at 2:04pm PDT

#tbt To a shoot for The Sunday Times Style Ireland magazine chatting about #TheFall amongst other things. Shot by the very cool @mayerkatja. Styling by @flossiesaunders make up @nicolamooresbrittin hair @traciecant 😊. Tune in for ep 2 on @bbctwo tonight. X A post shared by Aisling Franciosi (@aisling.franciosi) on Oct 6, 2016 at 10:27am PDT

About two weeks ago, a Redditor did some sleuthing online and found that Wilf would play Rhaegar on the show for a flashback scene. Aisling followed Wilf on Twitter while the show was filming in September 2016. He followed her back, in addition to following the official GoT account, and Liam Cunningham, who plays the Onion Knight on the show.

The post also spotted the resemblance between Scolding and author George RR Martin’s description of the character - tall, strong, with dark eyes.

It isn’t very likely that the two actors will return for the show’s final season, whenever it may land. However, you could see them in lead roles in one of the many spin-off shows promised by HBO on the series.

