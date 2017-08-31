Game of Thrones: Get a better look at the actors who played Lyanna Stark, Rhaegar Targaryen
If you could not get a good, long look at Rhaegar Targaryen on Game of Thrones' finale, this is your chance.
After making them wait for years, Game of Thrones finally introduced fans to one of the most mysterious characters on the show, Rhaegar Targaryen, in the season finale. The short but pivotal role was played by British actor Wilf Scolding but sadly, no one could a get a good look at him during the episode.
With his wavy blonde hair dropping all over his face, many imagined he was the same actor who played Viserys in the first season, Harry Loyd. But more production stills and Wilf’s mention in the credits establish that it was indeed him in the much sought after role.
The Dragon and the Wolf. Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) y Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi) #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8P0fyrrf3l— Alvaro G. (@AlvaroG_17) August 29, 2017
Because the show has not given us a healthy look at him and the actor who played Lyanna Stark, Aisling Franciosi, here’re some pictures from their Instagram accounts. Check them out:
About two weeks ago, a Redditor did some sleuthing online and found that Wilf would play Rhaegar on the show for a flashback scene. Aisling followed Wilf on Twitter while the show was filming in September 2016. He followed her back, in addition to following the official GoT account, and Liam Cunningham, who plays the Onion Knight on the show.
The post also spotted the resemblance between Scolding and author George RR Martin’s description of the character - tall, strong, with dark eyes.
It isn’t very likely that the two actors will return for the show’s final season, whenever it may land. However, you could see them in lead roles in one of the many spin-off shows promised by HBO on the series.
