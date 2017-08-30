Game of Thrones: Gwendoline Christie wants you to enjoy this pic of her with Kit Harington

Game of Thrones’ season 7 has ended and if rumours are to be believed, the next and final season of the show is more than two years away. Now to anyone else that may not seem like a big deal but to a GOT fan, it is excruciatingly long. Good thing the stars are helping us cope.

Gwendoline Christie, who plays the fearsome Brienne of Tarth on the show, shared a cool new picture with Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow. The two stars are seen striking a mean pose as they ‘model’ for the black and white picture.

“Please enjoy this picture of KITN and I #MODELLING @GameOfThrones,” Gwendoline wrote in the tweet. The photo has been retweeted 31,000 times since Tuesday and has almost 160,000 likes.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the show, showered appreciation on the two: “YOU ARE SEX,” she wrote quite simply in a reply to the tweet.

YOU ARE SEX — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 29, 2017

Fans are crushing hard on the two after seeing the photo but some are posting gifs of Tormund to remind Gwendoline who she really belongs to.

The stars from the show have posted some really hilarious outtakes from the season. Check out Sophie and Maisie Williams doing some really inappropriate things, Kit trying to take flight like a dragon, Emilia Clarke posing with her on-screen nephew, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau cuddling with his new best friend and Carice Van Houten struggling to keep herself warm.

In honour of the Thrones finale out tomorrow night, and of 6 mill followers on instaaaa... here's da reel roadmans of westeros A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Shall we begin........ TO MIC DROP THE S***T OUTTA SEASON 7??!!!! 🙌💥🔥 #gameofthrones #gameofgirlbosses #isthisthingon #youaintseennothingyet A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Jul 18, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

Me and my new bestie #got7 #friendsforever A post shared by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (@nikolajwilliamcw) on Aug 12, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

Red Woman Reality A post shared by Carice van Houten (@leavecaricealone) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Happy days A post shared by Carice van Houten (@leavecaricealone) on Aug 20, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

'Haha' A post shared by Carice van Houten (@leavecaricealone) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

Gwendoline will be seen again as General Phasma in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Kit will be a part of BBC’s new series, Gunpowder, in which he will play Robert Catesby.

Also, please enjoy this gif of Brienne stroking Davos’ beard:

Follow @htshowbiz for more