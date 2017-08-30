Game of Thrones: Gwendoline Christie wants you to enjoy this pic of her with Kit Harington
Gwendoline Christie shared a ‘modelling’ picture of her and Kit Harington on sets of Game of Thrones. Check it out.tv Updated: Aug 30, 2017 11:19 IST
Game of Thrones’ season 7 has ended and if rumours are to be believed, the next and final season of the show is more than two years away. Now to anyone else that may not seem like a big deal but to a GOT fan, it is excruciatingly long. Good thing the stars are helping us cope.
Gwendoline Christie, who plays the fearsome Brienne of Tarth on the show, shared a cool new picture with Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow. The two stars are seen striking a mean pose as they ‘model’ for the black and white picture.
“Please enjoy this picture of KITN and I #MODELLING @GameOfThrones,” Gwendoline wrote in the tweet. The photo has been retweeted 31,000 times since Tuesday and has almost 160,000 likes.
Please enjoy this picture of KITN and I #MODELLING @GameOfThrones 💋 pic.twitter.com/z0yAbWEhvZ— Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) August 28, 2017
Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the show, showered appreciation on the two: “YOU ARE SEX,” she wrote quite simply in a reply to the tweet.
YOU ARE SEX— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 29, 2017
Fans are crushing hard on the two after seeing the photo but some are posting gifs of Tormund to remind Gwendoline who she really belongs to.
@danielmoulding @aidanedmonds pic.twitter.com/MyPI3xv7tm— max severiano (@maxharvey96) August 29, 2017
Heeeellooo!!! pic.twitter.com/SxbJFVyjTk— ❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂ (@Yubbie007) August 29, 2017
The stars from the show have posted some really hilarious outtakes from the season. Check out Sophie and Maisie Williams doing some really inappropriate things, Kit trying to take flight like a dragon, Emilia Clarke posing with her on-screen nephew, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau cuddling with his new best friend and Carice Van Houten struggling to keep herself warm.
Gwendoline will be seen again as General Phasma in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Kit will be a part of BBC’s new series, Gunpowder, in which he will play Robert Catesby.
Also, please enjoy this gif of Brienne stroking Davos’ beard:
August 28, 2017
Follow @htshowbiz for more