Game of Thrones: Here’s what the witch really told Daenerys about her fertility

In the last two episodes of the seventh season of Game of Thrones, it came up again and again how Daenrys Targaryen could not bear children. Tyrion brought it up when wondering about who would succeed her on the Iron Throne and Daenerys lets Jon know in sixth and seventh episode that her dragons are the only children she will ever have.

Of course, Jon asks her if she has ever considered that she may be wrong about assuming she is infertile based on a witch’s curse. So, it made us want to revisit what really happened with the witch and what she said to Dany. Is there a way out of the curse?

Back in season one, Drogo gets a nasty cut on his shoulder while fighting one of his men. The man gets killed and Drogo dismisses the wound as a mere scratch. A witch, Mirri Maz Durr, who pretends to be a healer, tells Dany that she could treat the wound and make Drogo well again. However, she practises blood magic on him and the wound becomes fatal, enough to take Drogo’s life. When Drogo is struggling to stay alive, Dany asks the witch to do something and make him well again. The witch tells her ‘only death can pay for life,’ Dany assumes she is talking about Drogo’s horse and so they sacrifice it. However, the witch was talking about the unborn child in Dany’s womb who dies so Drogo could live.

Dany is distraught at losing her child and when she goes to see Drogo, she finds him in a vegetative state, nothing like his old self. The witch had played Dany all along to punish Drogo for pillaging her village. When she asks the witch when he would be himself again, she gives a very cryptic answer:

“When the sun rises in the west, sets in the east. When the seas go dry. When the mountains blow in the wind like leaves.”

In the books, there is a second part to the curse/prophecy:

When the sun rises in the west and sets in the east. When the seas go dry and mountains blow in the wind like leaves. When your womb quickens again, and you bear a living child. Then he will return, and not before.”

Of course then she burns the witch alive after mercy-killing Drogo. She sits in the pyre with Drogo’s body and the burning witch but emerges unburnt, with her three dragons now hatched.

So Dany has since assumed that she can never bear children again. She once told Jorah in season two that the dragons are the only children she will ever have and continues to harbour that thought.

Now fans are speculating if that curse will break after the events of the season finale. In the episode, Jon and Dany finally have sex after intense sexual tension for weeks. A new theory suggests that Dany could get pregnant now that Viserion’s death has paid for the life of a child that she might conceive. This may finally put Tyrion’s doubts about a successor to rest.

Do you think the theory could be right?

