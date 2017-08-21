Game of Thrones: Incest or not, fans are really shipping Jonaerys on Twitter
Fans of Game of Thrones on Twitter have more or less made up their mind about Jon and Dany and they really support their love.tv Updated: Aug 21, 2017 15:15 IST
It was hinted at for years, almost since Ygritte died, that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will someday be an item. Now, Game of Thrones fans on Twitter cannot seem to control their support for the couple.
Dany and Jon are apparently aunt and nephew in relation, except, they have no clue about it. The two are falling hard for each other and are speculated to soon end up ... ahem... proclaiming their love for each other in the season finale next Monday.
While some were bothered by the incestuous tone of their pairing, no one seems to care anymore after seeing their sparkling chemistry. People are sharing gifs, fan art, scenes from the episodes and even prospective baby names with other fans on social media.
Check out some of the most hilarious tweets:
People: But Jon and Dany are related.— Kimberly (@candypie22) August 21, 2017
Me:...
#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/aM6pZ7Rt7K
Me: incest is wrong— Anna Vu (@realannavu) August 21, 2017
Also me: when are Dany and Jon going to get together #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/BlIjKifMlQ
Literally me every time Jon and Dany share screen time pic.twitter.com/UnRcWgysGd— Alexa Abdalla (@lex_abdalla) August 20, 2017
This sums up my thoughts on #Jonaerys. pic.twitter.com/M9M7Q8738s— Sarra Khlifi (@skleefy) August 21, 2017
BOAT SEX IS COMING 🤤#GameofThrones #BoatSex #GOT #Jonaerys pic.twitter.com/HjbfNyv7FQ— ♥️d i a n a (@deeanaaaa) August 21, 2017
O. M. G.— Michele Lowe Cruz (@brncowe) August 21, 2017
JONAERYS pic.twitter.com/7o0CaVnTV9
You know a show is good when it has millions of fans cheering on incest. My minds telling me no, but my body's telling me yes #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/U64U9TVq7p— Thea (@TheaAlli) August 21, 2017
Jon and Dani holding hands = Most intimate scene on TV ever #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall— Clever-ish Magazine (@cleverishmag) August 21, 2017
What? Of course Dany shouldn't bang her nephew.. Incest is wrong, guys. #GameOfThones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/du8DRlvlWa— jelani (@jelaniforshort) August 21, 2017
'Too small'?!?? Jon's hand looks just the right size for you, Dany! Swoon!!! #GameOfThones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/SZoF5TMWFx— Kait Jagger (@KaitJagger) August 21, 2017
*Repeats to myself* "Jon and Dany don't know they're related so it's okay to root for them" #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/xTAwz2rDyA— Mica (@MicasHoneymoon) August 21, 2017
She might be heading for warmer temps but it looks like Dany is anticipating about 6-8 inches of Snow— Cassy Stone (@cassymstone) August 21, 2017
#DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Ll2qcvkJ0I
Also, check out this adorable fan art:
Great question of our time: Is it incest if you don't know he's your nephew or that she's your aunt? 🤔#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/qACimkxshE— Thea (@TheaAlli) August 21, 2017
jon + dany + puppy ghost (✿ ˘◡˘ ) pic.twitter.com/lggvrVv05E— phoenix (@stonyorgohome) August 11, 2017
The next episode and season finale will be aired next Monday.
Follow @htshowbiz for more