Game of Thrones: Incest or not, fans are really shipping Jonaerys on Twitter

Fans of Game of Thrones on Twitter have more or less made up their mind about Jon and Dany and they really support their love.

tv Updated: Aug 21, 2017 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Jon Snow and Daenerys may soon be a thing.
It was hinted at for years, almost since Ygritte died, that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will someday be an item. Now, Game of Thrones fans on Twitter cannot seem to control their support for the couple.

Dany and Jon are apparently aunt and nephew in relation, except, they have no clue about it. The two are falling hard for each other and are speculated to soon end up ... ahem... proclaiming their love for each other in the season finale next Monday.

While some were bothered by the incestuous tone of their pairing, no one seems to care anymore after seeing their sparkling chemistry. People are sharing gifs, fan art, scenes from the episodes and even prospective baby names with other fans on social media.

Check out some of the most hilarious tweets:

Also, check out this adorable fan art:

The next episode and season finale will be aired next Monday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

