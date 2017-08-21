Game of Thrones: Incest or not, fans are really shipping Jonaerys on Twitter

It was hinted at for years, almost since Ygritte died, that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will someday be an item. Now, Game of Thrones fans on Twitter cannot seem to control their support for the couple.

Dany and Jon are apparently aunt and nephew in relation, except, they have no clue about it. The two are falling hard for each other and are speculated to soon end up ... ahem... proclaiming their love for each other in the season finale next Monday.

While some were bothered by the incestuous tone of their pairing, no one seems to care anymore after seeing their sparkling chemistry. People are sharing gifs, fan art, scenes from the episodes and even prospective baby names with other fans on social media.

Check out some of the most hilarious tweets:

Me: incest is wrong

Also me: when are Dany and Jon going to get together #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/BlIjKifMlQ — Anna Vu (@realannavu) August 21, 2017

Literally me every time Jon and Dany share screen time pic.twitter.com/UnRcWgysGd — Alexa Abdalla (@lex_abdalla) August 20, 2017

This sums up my thoughts on #Jonaerys. pic.twitter.com/M9M7Q8738s — Sarra Khlifi (@skleefy) August 21, 2017

You know a show is good when it has millions of fans cheering on incest. My minds telling me no, but my body's telling me yes #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/U64U9TVq7p — Thea (@TheaAlli) August 21, 2017

Jon and Dani holding hands = Most intimate scene on TV ever #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall — Clever-ish Magazine (@cleverishmag) August 21, 2017

*Repeats to myself* "Jon and Dany don't know they're related so it's okay to root for them" #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/xTAwz2rDyA — Mica (@MicasHoneymoon) August 21, 2017

She might be heading for warmer temps but it looks like Dany is anticipating about 6-8 inches of Snow



#DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Ll2qcvkJ0I — Cassy Stone (@cassymstone) August 21, 2017

Also, check out this adorable fan art:

Great question of our time: Is it incest if you don't know he's your nephew or that she's your aunt? 🤔#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/qACimkxshE — Thea (@TheaAlli) August 21, 2017

jon + dany + puppy ghost (✿ ˘◡˘ ) pic.twitter.com/lggvrVv05E — phoenix (@stonyorgohome) August 11, 2017

The next episode and season finale will be aired next Monday.

