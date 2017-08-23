Game of Thrones making episode 6: How makers fought for ‘goddamn’ zombie bear and more

HBO has released an exciting new video on how they made that epic sixth episode in the currently running season seven of Game of Thrones. From shooting on a real glacier in Iceland to recreating it in Belfast, making zombie polar bear and riding Styrofoam dragons, the video chronicles it all.

Beyond The Wall could very well have been one of the most expensive episodes of the series. Creators DB Weiss and David Benioff talk about bringing the ‘dirty dozen’ together on the other side of The Wall and the idea behind it. Weiss, even as he was watching the episode, was sure that Tormund would die. “We wrote it and we were watching it and I was thinking ‘Holy sh*t! Tormund’s gonna die. But somehow he manages to override my rational brain and make me think that Tormund was gonna die.”

Kristofer Hivju being all smug about not dying.

The 12-minute video also details how the crew manages to make it snow in Belfast and shoot in the actual snowy Iceland. They had to be driven around in sturdy cars and perform in full costume in the brutal cold. The island on ice was recreated in a quarry in Belfast with thousands of bags of snow that had to be spread and scraped every day.

A White Walker on the glacier in Iceland.

Weiss also talks about the ordeal they had to go through to get a zombie polar bear in the show finally. They wrote the creature every year for four season but were told ‘f*ck you’ every time by the VFX team as they would never have the required budget for it. But this season, they thought, it made perfect sense to have one and wouldn’t give up on it. Rory McCann who plays Sandor Clegane, found it very difficult to imagine ‘a big ping-pong ball’ as a bear.

Thoros of Myr in the clutches of a dreadful zombie polar bear.

The creators share how the season has been a big challenge for Emilia Clarke who has to pretend to ride a dragon when she mounted merely on a green Styrofoam contraption. “This really, you’re like, can I just even may be have like you know like a screen with like clouds or something? Like I’ve never flown on a dragon! And to just harness that power, can you even imagine?,” she says in the video.

Emilia on the back of a mighty dragon.

Watch the full video here:

