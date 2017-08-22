Game of Thrones: Read director’s frustrated reply on being asked about ravens’ speed

There were several big moments on Monday’s episode of Game of Thrones to appreciate but somehow, a few fans could not ignore a few things. The biggest of them all being the incredible speed of the raven flown to deliver a letter to Daenerys.

The bird apparently flew hundreds of miles from Eastwatch to Dragonstone in less than a day and that is not sitting well with the keen viewers of the episode.

Episode director Alan Taylor has responded to the confusion with a frustrated reply of his own. In an interview to The New York Times, Taylor wondered why people could not accept a fast-flying raven when they apparently don’t have a problem with a dragon. “I’ve only looked at one review online, and it was very much concerned with the speed of the ravens. I thought, that’s funny - you don’t seem troubled by the lizard as big as a 747, but you’re really concerned about the speed of a raven,” he said.

The real hero of this weeks episode of #gameofthrones was the raven that got from Eastwatch to Dragonstone because bish flew at 1,000,000mph — James W.B. (@dontforgetjames) August 21, 2017

“It is true there are time issues, and I’m not exactly sure how many kilometers there are between Eastwatch and Dragonstone. But it was a bit dreary to hear somebody who said, ‘I cannot enjoy this episode because, you know, that speed of that raven...’ There’s was a lot of wonderful stuff going on here and if it really gets that much in your way, that’s not good to hear,” he added.

The director also, however, gave reasons as to how flying that fast to Dany could have been made possible. “But that said, Gendry’s a really great runner. [Laughs.] Ravens go super fast. And who’s to say how much time passes on that island, since it’s always sort of an eternal twilight north of the Wall? With those three ideas in mind, I think we can lay the timing concerns to rest,” he said.

Dany rushing to ride her dragons to Eastwatch upon receiving the letter.

Alan was also asked how probable is the romance between Daenerys and Jon Snow. “Yeah, I think it’s kind of hard to see that not happening. When we were shooting Season 1 and no one had seen the show yet, we were in Malta. Back then, there was not a lot of secrecy because nobody was paying attention, and George R.R. Martin came to visit and he was being quite open about his plans. He said something: That it really is all about Dany and Jon. I was surprised because at the time, you know, I thought, well Robb Stark’s going to be king next, probably. And who knows where this story’s going?,” he said.

Daenerys and Jon in a scene from Monday’s episode.

He also talked about how their relationship took a big turn in an episode directed by him. “But it was absolutely clear to him that within this sprawling scale the whole story was coming down to this partnership. So yes, we’ve seen them take a big step in my episode. And I love this moment between them where you can sort of see it welling up for Dany, and it was great job by Emilia (Clarke) of sort of feeling it and almost falling into it and drawing back from it. But yeah, it’s gonna happen.”

Alan has previously directed the ninth and tenth episode of season 1 and four more in season 2. He has also directed Thor: The Dark World and Terminator: Genesis.

The season finale of Game of Thrones airs on Monday.

