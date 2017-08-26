HBO hackers Mr Smith leak Game of Thrones Season 7 climax

Just a day before the last episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 is set to hit the screens, HBO hackers, calling themselves Mr Smith, have leaked the climax of the ongoing season, thus ending the suspense that kept the millions of fans on toes.

According to a report in The Independent, “a detailed outline of every episode in season 7 include the finale, intended for internal use and dated April 2016 was posted on Reddit’s Game of Thrones spoilers-dedicated subreddit, Freefolk, apparently originating from the HBO hack”.

In response, HBO has said the hackers may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. “That’s a game we’re not going to participate in,” HBO was quoted as saying.

The hacking group demanded approximately $6.5 million worth of Bitcoin from HBO but that demand has not been met so far.

However, the hacking group claimed to have sold the stolen data to three customers in deep web who paid them half of the amount they had requested in ransom from HBO. “By the way, we officially inform you and other hundreds of reporters whom we are emailing that we sold ‘HBO IS FALLING’ entire collection (5 TB) to three customers in deep web and we earned half of the requested ransom,” the hackers said.

“We put a condition for our respected customers and they approved. We will leak many many waves of HBO’s internal stuff to punish them for playing us and set an example of greedy corporation.”

