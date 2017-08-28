Game of Thrones season 7 finale: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke on what shooting that sex scene felt like

After seven seasons, a mystery that has had Game of Thrones fans speculating endlessly was solved in the season 7 finale, The Dragon and the Wolf, which aired on Monday. We were finally told the truth behind Jon Snow’s parentage.

Confirming a popular fan theory, Bran Stark told Sam Tarly that Jon is in fact the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. Jon’s real name is Aegon Targaryen, and according to Bran, he is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

Jon isn’t a child born out of rape, as was originally thought. “The whole rebellion was built on a lie,” says Bran. He was the son of a loving couple, who married in secret. But when Lyanna died in childbirth, she made her brother, Ned Stark, promise that he would take care of Jon as his own son.

Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark’s secret wedding.

This makes Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen nephew and aunt. Their’s isn’t the first incestuous relationship in the show - they finally hooked up in the finale - but the decision to intercut Bran’s grand reveal to them in bed certainly made for an odd scene.

This is what Kit Harington, who plays Jon, told Entertainment Weekly about the filming the scene: “Usually you go into a movie and meet (your co-star) for the first time and you develop that chemistry over that time,” Harington said. “But if you’ve known somebody for seven years and shared this incredible journey in your own lives together … we’re both kind of freaking out about it. I would be like, ‘What’s the sexual tension in this scene?’ and she’s like, ‘Stop talking about sexual tension!’ It’s a unique experience to be in as an actor and you know the world is watching.”

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys, agreed. “Yeah (I would say), ‘Would you just stop? Just give me some sexy eyes, don’t keep talking about sexual chemistry all the time.”

“I love that when we get to the saucy stuff it’s a beautiful acceptance of a wordless … yep,” she said about the scene itself.

But Jon, at least as of now, doesn’t know what we do. He’s still on his way back to Winterfell. He will probably learn the truth about his parents when he arrives. So how will it impact his relationship with Dany?

“That part of it, I can’t predict,” Harington said. “It could be them walking off into the sunset. It could be them killing each other.”

Game of Thrones will return for an even shorter six-episode final season in either 2018 or 2019. After that, HBO has several spin-off options in various stages of development.

