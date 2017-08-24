Game of Thrones season 7 finale pics: Everyone is here in Dragonpit but where is Dany?

HBO has released the first pictures from the upcoming season finale of their hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones. The stills show almost all the big characters assemble in Dragonpit to present Cersei the gift Jon and his men got from Beyond The Wall.

Tyrion, Jon, Jaime, and Bronn are all here and hopefully, Cersei has not laid a trap for the party she is about to welcome in Kings Landing. Jon looks less than impressed, perhaps processing a jibe thrown at him by Cersei.

Kit Harington in a scene from Game of Thrones’ finale episode.

Cersei has also donned the furs. The winter chill has reached Kings Landing too.

Lena Headey in a still from the episode.

Cersei and Jaime are sitting side by side like a queen and her king. Not too surprising considering she doesn’t care about hiding their relationship to the world anymore.

Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a scene from the episode.

Bronn and Jaime are on the edge of a roof, discussing something they must see in front of them.

Jerome Flynn and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a still from the episode.

Oh.

That’s what they saw. Dany’s army of the Unsullied.

There’s Theon in what looks like Dragonstone.

Alfie Allen in a still from the episode.

Bran is still being his sullen self.

Isaac Hampstead Wright in a still from the episode.

Sansa seems still hassled by her sister.

Sophie Turner in a still from the episode.

Weirdly, Daenerys is nowhere to be seen in the stills or even the preview that was released on Monday. Maybe she is looking to make a grand entry on her dragons but whatever it is, has to be big enough that the makers want to keep it under wraps.

The upcoming episode seven has been titled The Dragon and The Wolf and will be 79 minutes, 43 seconds long, the longest in the history of the show.

It premiers on Monday on Hotstar. Stay tuned for our review.

Follow @htshowbiz for more