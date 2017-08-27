Game of Thrones season 7 finale, The Dragon and the Wolf: Top 5 mysteries we want solved

With the Game of Thrones season finale just ‘one sleep away’, as the HBO social media accounts very fittingly put it, the hype is at its peak. The season has drawn record-breaking viewership, despite the streak of unfortunate luck - hacks, accidental leaks, deliberate leaks and ransom demands - that has plagued the penultimate season from the moment it premiered. But all this has only been a distraction from the things that really matter - that the show’s been getting some of its best reviews yet (it stands at 97% on the review aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes).

So as we wait for The Dragon and the Wolf (that’s what the finale is called), let’s take a stock of all that has happened so far, and more importantly, the loose ends that we’re all expecting to be tied in a neat little bow by the time we’re done watching.

Here are the top 5 plot points we want resolved:

1. Arya and Sansa

From that icy reunion, years in the offing, to the sinister talks the Stark sisters have been having since then, there has been something mysterious going on between Arya and Sansa. While Sansa has ably stepped into the leadership role vacated by Jon Snow, as he embarked on his own adventure with Daenerys, Arya has spent most of her time scoffing at Lady Stark, as she mockingly refers to her elder sister. There have been rumours that it’s all just an elaborate prank against Littlefinger, who seems to be at his meekest this season, but that’s what we’re waiting to find out tomorrow. Could it be Littlefinger’s last appearance on the show?

2. Theon’s fate

While someone will most likely die in the season finale, we’d all be satisfied if that someone were Theon Greyjoy - he’s big enough to matter, and yet, not big enough to inspire revolt. And there was a quick shot of him collapsing to his knees in the trailer, so we know he’s going to make an appearance. If there’s one character who needs redemption, it’s him. Ever since he betrayed Robb Stark, in season 2, and the torture he suffered as Reek, we’ve been waiting for him to just die already - preferably in a blaze of glory. It’s unlikely that’ll happen, but who knows: Perhaps he’ll take Euron out after all...

3. Will Cersei die?

It has been prophesied that Cersei Lannister will die at the hands of her ‘Valonqar’, or ‘little brother’ in High Valyrian. Will the season finale give us a scene in which either (or both) Jaime or Tyrion kill their big sister? We know they’re all going to meet up, but would killing what has to be the show’s primary adversary at this stage be ill-advised? Game of Thrones certainly doesn’t play by the rules, and the show positively revels in unexpected deaths, so maybe Cersei dying isn’t too far-fetched a twist after all. At the very least, it’ll open up the playing field for the Night King in the final season. And then, after quietly dropping the bomb that she’s pregnant with her fourth child, we’ll need some closure on how that particular plot point is handled.

4. Jon’s parentage

At this stage, we know that Sam Tarly holds proof of Jon Snow’s parentage. We also know that Bran Stark saw a vision and knows who Jon’s parents are - basically confirming that he’s the son of Lyanna Stark (Ned’s sister) and Rhaegar Targaryen (Daenerys’ brother). There have also been rumours that Rhaegar will make an appearance in a flashback scene this season. While this raises some incest-related questions we’d be more comfortable not addressing (Jon and Daenerys are definitely going to consummate their relationship soon), the finale would be the perfect time to reveal what is perhaps the greatest GoT mystery of them all. And it’ll make for an interesting new Jon for the final season.

5. White Walkers arrive

Like the winter, which finally came, how great would it be to have the final shot of the season be the White Walkers breaking through the Wall, finally entering the battle zone, and setting the stage for the final season?

You can watch the Game of Thrones finale on Hotstar on Monday, and on Star World and Star World HD on Tuesday. Stay tuned for our review.

