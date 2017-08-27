Game of Thrones season 7 finale, The Dragon and the Wolf: When and where you can watch the episode

The season finale of Game of Thrones, intriguingly-titled The Dragon and the Wolf, is only ‘one more sleep’ away as HBO’s social media accounts put it, and fans are eager to see how the penultimate season of the fantasy series ends.

One more sleep.

Watch the Season 7 finale of #GameofThrones, "The Dragon and the Wolf," tomorrow at 9PM on @HBO. #WinterIsHere #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/Sw4s4PsrfS — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) August 26, 2017

Several plot points are expected to be tied up - from Jon Snow and Daenerys Tarygaryen’s subtle (and questionable) romance, to the iciness between sisters Sansa and Arya Stark; a reunion (and brawl) between brothers The Hound and The Mountain, and whether or not Cersei Lannister’s pregnancy is real. Then, there’s the task of predicting which character will die - a Game of Thrones staple at this point.

Older mysteries, like Jon’s parentage, the fate of Theon Greyjoy, and when the White Walkers will arrive at the Wall are also expected to be answered in The Dragon and the Wolf, the finale of the shortened season 7, which is interestingly, at about 80 minutes, the series’ longest episode ever.

Here’s when and where you can watch the episode (legally!) in India.

The Dragon and the Wolf will air on Hotstar ‘minutes after America’ on Monday. Be ready at approximately 7:30 am.

An edited, censored version of the episode will then be telecast on Star World and Star World HD on Tuesday, 11pm.

Stay tuned for our review on Monday morning. Till then, you can catch up by reading our reviews of the previous six episodes:

Follow @htshowbiz for more