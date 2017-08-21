Game of Thrones season 7 finale trailer: Jon, Tyrion have a cold, little gift for Cersei

After that bombshell of an episode, it would be really difficult for Game of Thrones to one up itself but the trailer for the season finale promises otherwise. HBO has released the preview for the last episode of season seven and it looks inviting.

After catching a wight at an unimaginable price from beyond the wall in Beyond The Wall, Jon, Daenerys, Tyrion and others are set to meet Cersei and Jaime at Casterly Rock, the Lannister House seat that was ransacked by Dany’s army of the Unsullied in the initial episodes of the season. Of course, Euron Greyjoy’s army surrounded them at the end of the episode and since then we had not seen Grey Worm on they show.

However, it looks like he is still alive and unharmed.

There is a scene with Tyrion, Varys and Theon travelling to some place in a ship, making their own way to Casterly Rock from Dragonstone as we see later in the trailer.

There is a scared, unsure Sansa, perhaps still plagued about the intentions of her sister.

There are more shots to illustrate Dany’s huge navy and army, maybe to intimidate Cersei first hand.

Watch the trailer:

The episode airs on Monday on Hotstar and on Tuesday on Star World and Star World HD.

Follow @htshowbiz for more