Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has a suggestion for HBO to avoid more hacks

After a series of hacks and leaks have rocked HBO and Game of Thrones, actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says the network should go back to old-school ways of distribution to guard its content.

In an interview with EW Morning Live, the actor said he feels that HBO should employ an old-school approach to protect future content, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“I think they’re basically going to go back to hand-delivering and just giving us scripts,” said Coster-Waldau -- who plays Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, which is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.

“Just give us the hard copies instead of all this email and digital stuff. I think that’s what’s going to happen in a few years’ time, because you know, you talk to cops on the street, ‘What’s the biggest crime now?’ It’s all credit card fraud. It’s all that stuff. It’s digital. So we got to go back to cash,” he added.

Coster-Waldau also said the hacks are ironic, because due to the popularity of the series, in order to protect the scripts, he said the actors had to set up several email accounts in order to receive them.

“They had to be triple and quadruple (checked). All this stuff, right? And, of course, now they have this big hack,” he added.

HBO has been dealing with anonymous hackers who claim to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of data - including emails, show scripts and unaired episodes of hit series such as Game of Thrones, Ballers and Room 104 -- from the company’s servers and have threatened to release it if their ransom demands are not met.

So far, two episodes of Game of Thrones have leaked, in addition to episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm’s upcoming season, as well as script summaries of Game of Thrones and one executive’s emails.

The network’s social media accounts were also hacked on Wednesday by hacking group OurMine.

Follow @htshowbiz for more