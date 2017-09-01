Game of Thrones: The reason why Ser Bronn and Cersei don’t share scenes - bitter breakup?

In the season finale of Game of Thrones, which aired this Monday, there was a scene in which all the major players - Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister and his sister, Cersei - finally united after several seasons worth of buildup.

The meeting had been arranged so that the two warring sides could come to a truce. Jon Snow and company were led into the dragon pit - that’s where the meeting was supposed to take place - by Ser Bronn of Blackwater, Jaime Lannister’s right hand man.

But moments after bringing Jon to Cersei, Bronn abruptly left. The show made it seem as if he wanted a drink, and couldn’t be bothered to watch important people do important things.

Social media, however, did what it does best - overthink. Several people commented that the real reason behind Bronn’s departure was that the actor who plays him, Jerome Flynn, was in an acrimonious relationship with Lena Headey, who plays Cersei, and it was a conscious decision to keep them apart. It should be noted that the rumoured relationship ended years before the show began, in 2011.

“I still find it funny Bronn and Podrick had to ‘go for a drink’ because Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn can’t be around each other,” a fan said on Twitter, according to Express.

“Just realised that Bronn & Pod left the scene to go take a drink before Cersei arrived cos Lena Headey & Jerome Flynn refuse to film together,” wrote another.

In 2014, the Telegraph quoted a source on the show as saying that the two weren’t on “speaking terms” after their alleged split.

The source told the publication: ”Jerome and Lena aren’t on speaking terms anymore and they are never in the same room at the same time.

”It’s a pity because they appeared to have patched things up for a while, but now the word is they should be kept apart at all costs.”

According to Maxim, they have clauses in their contracts that forbid HBO from putting them in scenes together.

Flynn and Headey have only shared one scene together on the show previously - in season 3, but they didn’t share dialogue with each other.

