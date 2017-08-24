Game of Thrones: Theory suggests Arya, Sansa are plotting against Littlefinger. Here’s how

With the utter delight that is the seventh season of Game of Thrones, one segment has managed to stick out like a sore thumb. Arya and Sansa may have reunited after seven really long seasons, but the way they are at each others’ throats is not sitting well with many viewers. Some have even speculated that they may be pretending it all.

In a new theory suggested by Time, Arya and Sansa may actually plotting a revenge against Littlefinger, Lord Petyr Baelish. You’d have to agree, it sounds far more probable than just having them squabble over an insignificant little letter after all they have been through.

The theory brings to light how Arya and Sansa, through the seasons, have suffered enough to see through Littlefinger’s cunning. Arya with her training under Jaqen H’gaar and Sansa with her torturous days with Ramsay and Cersei, should know when someone is trying to get the better of them.

Arya was never interested in Sansa’s pretty dresses and things. She doesn’t want to wear her face to be able to experience that. This is all for Littlefinger, who doesn’t know her well enough.

Sansa had also, in the beginning of the season, told Jon how she knew exactly what Littlefinger is upto and what she wants. There wasn’t much clarity on what she was talking about but she sure said it like she meant it. She kept saying she doesn’t trust Baelish. Why should she after he more or less sold her off to the horrid Ramsay. “Only a fool would trust Littlefinger,” she had said Jon. She would sure look stupid to forget her own words when she let him manipulate her into sending Brienne off to King’s Landing.

The theory also talks about the hearty reunion the sisters had in the crypt. They hugged not once but twice and bonded again over the execution of their father. Even in season one, when Arya came screaming to Ned about how she hates her sister, he makes her realise that she actually doesn’t.

These girls are definitely capable of more than immature sibling rivalry.

Then there is the matter of the lame letter that started it all. Time suggests it’d be hypocritical of Arya to judge and shame Sansa for her inaction when she did the same when she was a cupbearer to Tywin Lannister in Harrenhaal in season 2. She could have slit his throat but she too was scared, just like Sansa.

She remembers Sansa in her pretty dress on the day of her father’s execution but chooses to omit the part where Sansa too was screaming and crying for her father’s life. Maybe she knows Littlefinger is eavesdropping and wants to impress upon him that she is indeed cornering her sister with hard allegations.

Sansa’s side eye totally means she knows what Littlefinger is upto, right?

The sisters, right after their reunion, also met with their brother Bran. The audience does not see it but may be the Three Eyed Raven tells them that it was indeed Littlefinger who got their father killed. Which is why he gives her the dagger, to use it on Littlefinger.

Why would Bran just give Arya the dagger?

And to tie it all in a neat little bow, Sansa has still not said her words from the season seven trailer. “The lone wolf dies. But the pack survives.” Right now, you’d think maybe she is plotting to get Arya killed so her family could survive but what if she is talking about Ned, who died alone and separated from his family. He kept the secret of Cersei and Jaime’s incest to himself, which is why he was killed. But the Stark children are together now. With Bran’s knowledge everything that ever was or is, Arya’s abilities as a warrior and Sansa’s leadership, they just might survive the evil that is Littlefinger.

Do you think the theory holds any weight? It’d definitely give more purpose to their fight than it has now.

