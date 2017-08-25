Game of Thrones: These throwback pics of Jon Snow, Dany kissing are going viral

The anticipation is so palpable. When the last episode of Season 7 of Game of Thrones airs on Sunday (Monday for us in India), the world would be waiting with bated breath to see if Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will finally come close and fall in love (read make love). For much of the fantasy show’s life, fans have be speculating that a day will come when Jon and Dany will marry.

Vanity Fair writes that fans have for long speculated that RR Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire is actually the story of Jon (ice) and Dany (fire).

If fans have been waiting for this union in Game of Thrones, fanning this feeling are the star actors themselves. Back in 2012, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke did a photo shoot for a Rolling Stones issue that features four actors from Game of Thrones -- Lena Headey, Alfie Allen, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington. While the world noticed their camaraderie, the Kit and Emilia chemistry was not to be missed. They shared a kiss and it set the stage for further fan debates and kept the embers burning.

They finally met - Jon and Dany at Dragonstone.

A year later, they did yet another costume photoshoot, this time for Entertainment Weekly and the fandom looked on adorably.

This entire season, the makers have been dropping hints, much too often of the coming union. First time when Jon sets his eyes on the Dragon Queen, we do notice the dazed look on his face. Evidently he didn’t expect Daenerys to be this young (and beautiful). Jon’s friend and loyal companion Davos Seaworth too notices it. In episode 4 of this season, he teases Jon about staring at “her good heart” when Jon tells him that he feels of her.

In the penultimate episode Beyond the Wall, Tyrion tells Daenerys how the men in her life - Khal Drogo, Ser Jorah, Daario Naharis, “even this Jon Snow” are in love with her.

As we prepare to watch the season finale on Monday, here are some of the cutest pictures of Jon and Dany with some Jon-Dany fan art thrown in.

Enjoy!

