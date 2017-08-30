Game of Thrones: This edited-out scene between Bran and Sansa reveals so much about finale

While a lot of viewers could not be happier with the season seven finale for Game of Thrones, some were left unsatisfied with a few plot lines. One of those was how quickly the show turned tables on Littlefinger, without any clues for the viewers.

Audiences were disappointed that it didn’t really make sense for Sansa and Arya to be plotting against Littlefinger all this while (but still be hostile to each other in private conversations) and things to so seemlessly fall in place at the very last moment.

However, Isaac Hampstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark (or the Three-Eyed Raven) on the show, has revealed details on a scene that was shot between him and Sophie Turner’s character, Sansa. The scene didn’t make the final cut but was probably crucial in establishing why Sansa changed her mind the last moment about not executing Arya but Lord Baelish.

Arya masterfully carrying out the execution.

In an interview to Variety, Isaac says that the scene had Sansa come up to Bran for a chat before she carried out the orders to execute Arya, which completely changed her mind. “We actually did a scene that clearly got cut, a short scene with Sansa where she knocks on Bran’s door and says, ‘I need your help,’ or something along those lines. So basically, as far as I know, the story was that it suddenly occurred to Sansa that she had a huge CCTV department at her discretion and it might be a good idea to check with him first before she guts her own sister. So she goes to Bran, and Bran tells her everything she needs to know, and she’s like, ‘Oh, sh*t,’” he said.

Sansa and Bran’s reunion from the early episodes.

Of course, it makes sense why the makers chose to omit the scene. Had the scene made the final cut, it would have been certain that Sansa wasn’t playing Littlefinger all this while. She was indeed getting manipulated by him throughout the season and could only realise it at the very last moment. With the scene edited out, it now seems like Arya and Sansa were pretending to be hostile with each other just to fool Littlefinger into thinking that his plot to have them fight and kill each other was working.

Isaac Hampstead Wright thinks Sam brought a vital information about Jon.

With the scene edited out, Sansa rose as a woman who is well versed with people’s cunning after all that she has been through in seven years and not a gullible child, easily manipulated.

In the same interview, Isaac also talked about why he chose to reveal the secret of Jon’s true parentage to Sam and not to his sisters. “To be honest I think until this time Bran has been so focused on the White Walkers that that hasn’t really mattered. Jon was what Bran thought was Rhaegar’s illegitimate child. That doesn’t have that much impact in the face of the swirling chaos that is about to descend on Westeros. Then Sam comes to Bran and it becomes clear that this is actually really important. That is why Bran gets a bit more animated in that scene,” he said.

