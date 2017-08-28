Game of Thrones: Twitter is really ecstatic about that thing that happened with Littlefinger

They built up to it for an entire season and it finally happened. Lord Petyr Baelish very deservedly got his throat slit by Arya under the orders of Sansa on the season finale of Game of Thrones and people couldn’t be happier.

Of course, bigger and far more concerning things also happened on the show like Jon and Daenerys finally ‘doing the deed’ or the Night King melting away The Wall. While some are really surprised how they suddenly support incest, others see themselves siding with the army of the dead.

People can’t stop praying for Tormund’s life after the Night King’s attack on The Wall and cheering on Jaime for finally leaving Cersei behind. Here’re some of the most hilarious reactions to the different things that happened on the show.

On Baelish getting his dues:

Sansa: you're being accused of murder and treason, what do you have to say for yourself.... Lord Baelish



Baelish:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/dbWT1zL8Jg — j. evan blair (@FirstNamesJames) August 28, 2017

Sansa: (dictating accusations to Arya)



us: girl he's playing you!!



Sansa: (turns) How do you answer...Lord Baelish?



us:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/IJKupPbz6g — fr(h)an solo (@actuallyfran) August 28, 2017

when u finish season finale of #GameOfThrones and the whitwalkers have destroyed the wall but then u remember petyr baelish is dead pic.twitter.com/LEkWpAgPRj — kaushiki (@MUDBL0ODS) August 28, 2017

On Jon and Dany doing it:

on a scale of sansa stark to jon snow, how is your relationship with your aunt? pic.twitter.com/Zao3XsWovU — aegon (@sansastcrk) August 28, 2017

#GameOfThronesFinale 7yrs of build up regarding the true identity of Jon Snow & Bran announces it like it's a grocery list. #GameOfThrones — BG (@SchoolPsychGuy) August 28, 2017

Jon Snow: I don't have a condom.



Daenerys Targaryen: Don't worry. I'm on a witch's curse. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) August 28, 2017

"i hope jon snow's ass is okay" - me until the final second of game of thrones when i am assured that jon snow's ass will be okay — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) August 28, 2017

I wanted to see Jon Snow riding a dragon but in the end I guess he kinda did 🤷‍♂️ #GoTS7 #GameOfThrones — Shawn (@AsianGamerMan) August 28, 2017

On Jaime finally quitting on Cersei:

Cersei's gonna live and her child will be an imp. Bet. #GameOfThrones — Melissa Nacional (@MelissNac) August 28, 2017

#GameOfThrones season finale was 85 minutes of confirmation that Tyrion's capture-and-show-Cersei plan was the worst idea in TV history — J.A. Adande (@jadande) August 28, 2017

Me (when Jaime left Cersei) pic.twitter.com/MMFzwasQIA — Tonight on GoT (@TonightOnGoT) August 28, 2017

jaime trying to convince cersei that there won't be a kingdom to rule if the north falls #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/yKtNIHDhm8 — zin (@ultchill) August 28, 2017

And the mess that the Night King made on of the Wall:

I will never forgive Viserion or the Night King if Tormund never sees Brienne again #gameofthrones #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/p1FrNKDvYG — Vex n the city (@VexNTheCity) August 28, 2017

Gotta rebuild the Wall and make the White Walkers pay for it. #ThronesYall — Daemon Blackfyre (@Dpzzle) August 28, 2017

Viserion out here using ice beam like a damn pokemon #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/5UePTGI72K — Arya ScalpaHoe Stark (@Kdiva25) August 28, 2017

Everyone is so hung up on the wall and incest that we've forgotten one thing... IS TORMUND BLOODY OKAY OR NOT?!?! #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/akvHNRqFqU — Jake Smith (@jakesmi63408214) August 28, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more