 Game of Thrones: Twitter is really ecstatic about that thing that happened with Littlefinger | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 28, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Game of Thrones: Twitter is really ecstatic about that thing that happened with Littlefinger

Twitter has a lot of things to say about the season finale of Game of Thrones in which Jon and Dany finally ‘did it’ and Lord Baelish finally gets his due.

tv Updated: Aug 28, 2017 14:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Game of Thrones season 7 finale episode: Look at Lord Baelish whine and wail for mercy.
Game of Thrones season 7 finale episode: Look at Lord Baelish whine and wail for mercy.

They built up to it for an entire season and it finally happened. Lord Petyr Baelish very deservedly got his throat slit by Arya under the orders of Sansa on the season finale of Game of Thrones and people couldn’t be happier.

Of course, bigger and far more concerning things also happened on the show like Jon and Daenerys finally ‘doing the deed’ or the Night King melting away The Wall. While some are really surprised how they suddenly support incest, others see themselves siding with the army of the dead.

People can’t stop praying for Tormund’s life after the Night King’s attack on The Wall and cheering on Jaime for finally leaving Cersei behind. Here’re some of the most hilarious reactions to the different things that happened on the show.

On Baelish getting his dues:

On Jon and Dany doing it:

On Jaime finally quitting on Cersei:

And the mess that the Night King made on of the Wall:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from tv
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you