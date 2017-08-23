Game of Thrones: What if climax from episode 6 was shot by Ekta Kapoor? Watch this to know

Game of Thrones season 7 is nearing its end and people are suffering from withdrawal symptoms. In an attempt to make a year of waiting and wallowing a little more bearable, the internet is doing what it does best: beating the blues with parody videos.

A Facebook page, The Indian Idiot, has released a hilarious Indian version of the fantasy-drama series. The 3-minute video, has garnered almost 5 million views in just two days.

Propelled by dramatic music, trademark of many Indian serials, the video is interspersed with still black-and-white tragic close-ups and triple takes.

The video narrates the story of Daenerys Targaryen losing one of her three dragons, Viserion, after he gets shot at with a spear by the Night King and collapses into ice. This shot has a voice over of the famous ‘left-right’ goal determination dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India.

Overlayed with the score of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the viewers are also taken down the nostalgia lane with snapshots of Daenerys and her dragons in happier times.

You can view the video here:

Social media reactions ranged from hilarity to disbelief. Sample some: